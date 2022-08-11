Capstone Mechanical receives Freedom Award

Capstone Mechanical in Waco received a 50-year Secretary of Defense Freedom Award from the Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve organization for its support of employees in military service.

Ron Rivers, area chairman for ESGR, which is based out of Camp Mabry in Austin, presented the award to Capstone President Rick Tullis and Executive Vice President Stefan LeRow at the business, 7100 Imperial Drive.

The business was nominated by Spc. Yamel Perera, a U.S. Army reservist with the 490th Civil Affairs Detachment in Grand Prairie who works at Capstone Mechanical.

Tullis also received a 50-year anniversary coin.

The primary mission of the Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve is to support National Guardsmen, military reserve branches and civilian employers who support service members.

The ESGR routinely recognizes and awards outstanding civilian employers with the Secretary of Defense Freedom Award for going above and beyond the call and scope of their duties to support military service members whenever they are called to active duty.