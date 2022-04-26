 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Car smashes wall of Goodwill on Hewitt Drive on Monday, store to reopen Wednesday

A Goodwill store on Hewitt Drive in Waco should reopen Wednesday during repairs to a crumbled wall, a Goodwill spokesperson said Tuesday.

A vehicle wreck smashed the street side wall of a Goodwill store and donation center in the 1500 block of Hewitt Drive in Waco around 9 a.m. Monday morning, said Christina Swanson, a spokesperson for Heart of Texas Goodwill Industries.

Waco Police Department spokesperson Cierra Shipley said officers responded a few minutes after 9 a.m. to the vehicle that crashed into the Goodwill.

"The driver received no major injuries," Shipley said.

Some Goodwill employees were working in the store when the vehicle veered off Hewitt Drive and knocked a hole the wall, Swanson said.

"We're so thankful none of our employees was hurt," Swanson said.

Swanson also said a restoration company had quickly built a temporary wall in place of the hole in the store. She said the location was able to resume accepting donations Tuesday.

“The store should be open again on Wednesday for all the (scheduled) employees and customers who want to shop,” Swanson said.

Christopher De Los Santos is a U.S. Army veteran with a master’s degree in journalism from The University of Texas. He previously worked at the Williamson County Sun in Georgetown.

