Care and feeding of monarchs: How Waco homeowners could help save embattled butterfly

Nine hundred miles south of Waco, millions of monarch butterflies this week are roosting in cozy mountain forests, oblivious to the Central Texas landscape that has turned temporarily frozen since they last saw it in October.

But for Central Texans who want to help the imperiled insects make their epic round-trip journey across the continent in this year, the dead of winter is not too soon to be making plans.

Waco is in the flyway of monarchs both in their spring migration north toward the Upper Midwest and their fall migration back to Mexico, which can take several generations in a single year.

Along the way, these regal creatures get hungry, and may stop in Waco to lay some eggs if conditions are right.

Property owners can make a difference by offering a buffet of nectar plants as well as the one special plant that hosts monarch caterpillars: milkweed.

There is a growing movement across the country to do just that, given the steep decline of monarch numbers that has made them a candidate for endangered species status. Monarch advocates say preserving wild spaces and selecting the right plants for a home flowerbed can make a difference.