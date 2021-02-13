Care and feeding of monarchs: How Waco homeowners could help save embattled butterfly

Nine hundred miles south of Waco, millions of monarch butterflies this week are roosting in cozy mountain forests, oblivious to the Central Texas landscape that has turned temporarily frozen since they last saw it in October.
But for Central Texans who want to help the imperiled insects make their epic round-trip journey across the continent in this year, the dead of winter is not too soon to be making plans.
Waco is in the flyway of monarchs both in their spring migration north toward the Upper Midwest and their fall migration back to Mexico, which can take several generations in a single year.
Along the way, these regal creatures get hungry, and may stop in Waco to lay some eggs if conditions are right.
Property owners can make a difference by offering a buffet of nectar plants as well as the one special plant that hosts monarch caterpillars: milkweed.
There is a growing movement across the country to do just that, given the steep decline of monarch numbers that has made them a candidate for endangered species status. Monarch advocates say preserving wild spaces and selecting the right plants for a home flowerbed can make a difference.
“This is a perfect time to be thinking about and planning a spring garden,” said Lee Clippard, a spokesperson for the Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center, a research center connected to the University of Texas at Austin. “It’s time to be thinking about what you’re going to be planting when all the plant sales start. There are things you can plant in march that could even bloom this year, especially for the fall monarchs.”
Based on tagging programs along the monarch flyways, scientists estimate populations of the eastern monarch, which mostly travel north from Mexico to the Upper Midwest and Canada by way of Texas, have dropped by about 80% since the 1990s. Meanwhile, the western monarch, which winters in California, is collapsing and facing extinction, according to recent butterfly counts. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service in December announced that listing the monarch as endangered is “warranted but precluded by work on higher priority listing actions.”
Scientists continue to debate the factors of the decline, which likely include pesticide use, climate change and illegal logging in the roost sites in Michoacan, Mexico. Some research points to genetically modified crops or to the red-and-orange tropical milkweed sold at garden centers that can introduce parasites to caterpillars.
But most people who study monarchs agree that a decline in forage plays a big role. In the Upper Midwest, dense stands of milkweed have been eliminated with herbicide in favor of row crops, and in Texas, scraps of wild prairie have given way to houses, golf courses and single-crop agriculture.
“There is no question we have lost milkweed to agriculture, invasive species and development,” Clippard said. “There’s no question we’ve lost nectar plants for those same reasons. In general, more milkweeds equal more monarchs. … We know fostering milkweed populations and nectar plants is good for the entire ecosystem.”
In Waco, the Mayborn Museum at Baylor University is helping raise the public’s awareness of the monarch issue and how people can help. The museum recently opened a “Backyard Ecology Hall” with exhibits on monarchs, and it is adding more pollinator gardens in the Gov. Bill and Vara Daniel Historic Village behind the museum.
“What we’ve tried to do is reclaim some of the yard space as wildscape for pollinators,” said exhibits manager Trey Crumpton, who has studied and tracked butterflies for years. “We want to show people they can do this at their house.”
The newest project at the village is a rain garden funded by a federal grant that will include numerous native flowers, benefitting monarchs, other butterflies and bees. He said the pollinator gardens should be in bloom by early spring.
Crumpton has helped lead monarch tagging events at the museum in past years and hopes to do it again. Volunteers usually collect monarchs on the stand of butterfly bush near the museum and affix stickers to them showing date and location.
He said local populations are more noticeable in the fall when cold fronts push them through en masse, compared to the more leisurely spring migration north. Population sizes seem to vary based on how much rain the nectar and host plants have gotten, he said.
Crumpton said the Mayborn grounds have some native butterfly weed, a type of orange milkweed, but in general native milkweeds such as antelope horns and green milkweed are tricky to cultivate in a garden setting.
He suggests homeowners start with a variety of native pollinator plants, while people who own large acreage should try to preserve patches where milkweed can grow naturally.
“It’s difficult to establish milkweed, so a lot of it is just finding where it grows and leaving it alone,” Crumpton said.
A vast number of native and naturalized flowers will do the job for the northward migration in April. Blue salvia, autumn sage, Maximilian sunflowers, shrubby boneset, Gregg’s mistflower, lantana, liatris, goldenrod and frostweed are good bets for fall blooms.
More adventurous gardeners might want to try growing milkweed, which is essential for monarch caterpillars, partly because its sap has a toxin that caterpillars can store in their bodies to make them unpalatable to predators.
Jeanette Kelly, a volunteer with McLennan County Master Gardeners, said native milkweed tends to thrive on neglect. She collects fluffy milkweed seeds when she is hiking and throws them out into her home garden in Woodway or her undeveloped acreage near China Spring.
“I have better luck just scattering it on the ground and throwing some sand on it,” Kelly said.
She has found volunteer milkweed plants in her garden and in flowerbeds near Miss Nellie’s Pretty Place, where she has worked with other master gardener to create pollinator gardens.
Because native milkweed tends to grow in adverse conditions, its seeds tend to be tough and reluctant to germinate. But an experiment by this writer in recent weeks saw hand-collected antelope horn seeds germinate after being placed in a bag of moist sand in the refrigerator for two months then placed in a covered tray, barely covered with wet potting soil.
Milkweed seed can be obtained from a few retailers including Junction-based Native American Seed. Native milkweed plants are scarce in the nursery trade, but the nonprofit Monarch Watch sells them at shop.milkweedmarket.org, and also offers free milkweed plugs to eligible public landscape projects.
Kelly, the master gardener, said the idea that planting a few flowers might save a species might seem farfetched, but as the idea catches on, it can start to have a snowball effect.
“I really do think people can make a difference,” she said. “I don’t like to hear people say it won’t make a difference. Everything positive can make a difference.”
Crumpton said he embraces the goal articulated by the renowned entomologist E.O. Wilson, which is to leave half the surface of the earth untamed. That requires a commitment from public and private landowners who understand the importance of ecological health, he said.
“In Waco, we understand suspension bridges,” he said. “Well, each species is a steel thread in the cables that hold all of this together. When we begin to lose threads, it weakens the entire system. When we lose a cable, the entire system is in danger of collapse. We have an opportunity to change that by protecting and stewarding wild land, which we have a lot of in Texas. We will not always have this chance."