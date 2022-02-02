Care kept up for feral Kiddieland cats as clearing for overhaul unfolds

Feral cats hanging around Lions Park and Kiddieland became the stuff of urban legend. They lurked in the shadows, emerging only after the lights at Putt Putt dimmed. They were sinewy balls of malice, their eyes glowing, their screams audible at the nearby Bush's Chicken drive-thru lane.
Making nice with these beasts meant losing a digit, or worse.
But the community cats there now hardly fit that description. One might call them fluffy, though maybe not to their faces. They meander across the rusty train tracks or sit atop what is left of a plastic turtle. Like cattle responding to a rancher at feeding time, they parade toward a security fence knowing refreshments await them on the other side. They purr and groom. Soon crews will continue laying waste to their habitat, preparing Kiddieland for a multimillion-dollar upgrade, but for now, this remains their happy place.
Volunteers galore have taken notice of the cats. They get fed daily, sometimes more than once. The city of Waco has established a feeding station nearby. It is covered with signs, informing the public the city, the Animal Birth Control Clinic and the Humane Society of Central Texas helped put it there.
Local cat person Sarah Key said the feral cat population at Lions Park, North 42nd Street and Bosque Boulevard, has evolved. A brouhaha erupted in 2012 over the cats' status. It was decided the best move would be to humanely trap the animals, have them fixed and vaccinated, then relocate them to other feral cat communities.
"At one point there were 13 or 14 feral cats. Now I'm seeing six to eight," Key said. "Cats are smart. They know where they can hang out, where they won't have humans or predators pestering them. They know where they can get food and water, where things are not wild and crazy."
That would describe Lions Park and Kiddieland, a decades-old community treasure now showing its age and then some. Lions Pool closed years ago. The Super Slide was packed away in 2018. The Putt Putt courses became handicapped as reliable attractions. Finances, the park's state of disrepair and ownership's ability to hire and keep staffers demanded action.
Its ninth life hanging in the balance, the park received a reprieve. The city of Waco last summer announced it would assist in tearing down and starting over, pledging $2 million toward revitalization. A massive cleanup followed. The Lions Club auctioned off 150 items, from benches and light poles to the Monkey Mayhem Barrel Ride and Go Gator Coaster. A community advisory group is poised to choose what a revised Lions Park will include.
Meanwhile, those darn feral cats are biding their time.
Concerted efforts to address the issue began in the fall, about the time the Heart O' Texas Fair & Rodeo began its run, said Carrie Kuehl, executive director of the Animal Birth Control Clinic. Trapping efforts intensified, the idea being cats in cages would be introduced to the nearby feeding station. Maybe they would dine elsewhere if options extended beyond Lions Park.
"We know feral cats are out there, but the animal shelter is not equipped to house and adopt out those cats," Kuehl said. "The feeding program was intended to be a humane solution for the middle ground."
Generally speaking the plan has gone smoothly, and there appears to be fewer feral cats on the premises, she said. Unfortunately, the remote feeding station became a drop-off site for some wanting to abandon their own kitties, and she now strives to keep the location secret, Kuehl said.
Lions Club Trust board member John Tipton said the organization is approaching the final stage of site clearing. Winning bidders have been urged to pick up their acquisitions. Heavy equipment is parked here and there. Demolition will begin soon. Targets include what is left of the swimming pool, including the building where guests would change from street clothes to swim trunks. Its roof has collapsed, and squirrels play hide-and-seek there.
"We'll have another auction at some point, but it won't happen until the community committee decides on the future of the park," Tipton said. "There aren't nearly the number of cats there as there once was. Most probably have moved off. So much is going on out there, I can't really answer to the cats."
Community concern and attention is such that Key is not worried about the cats at Lions Park or their fate as progress reshapes their home.
As they have for decades, they will adjust. Key said most are healthy, fixed and well suited to looking elsewhere for sustenance. She said the city has been an excellent partner, keeping volunteers informed of when fences would go up, inhibiting cat movements, and assisting with feeding efforts.
Trapping the cats and hauling them into rural areas does not represent a solution, since they know nothing about defending themselves from coyotes and are proficient at returning to where they came from, Key said.
"It would be like relocating squirrels from trees," Key said.