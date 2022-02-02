Care kept up for feral Kiddieland cats as clearing for overhaul unfolds

"We know feral cats are out there, but the animal shelter is not equipped to house and adopt out those cats," Kuehl said. "The feeding program was intended to be a humane solution for the middle ground."

Generally speaking the plan has gone smoothly, and there appears to be fewer feral cats on the premises, she said. Unfortunately, the remote feeding station became a drop-off site for some wanting to abandon their own kitties, and she now strives to keep the location secret, Kuehl said.

Lions Club Trust board member John Tipton said the organization is approaching the final stage of site clearing. Winning bidders have been urged to pick up their acquisitions. Heavy equipment is parked here and there. Demolition will begin soon. Targets include what is left of the swimming pool, including the building where guests would change from street clothes to swim trunks. Its roof has collapsed, and squirrels play hide-and-seek there.

"We'll have another auction at some point, but it won't happen until the community committee decides on the future of the park," Tipton said. "There aren't nearly the number of cats there as there once was. Most probably have moved off. So much is going on out there, I can't really answer to the cats."