Care received as a patient led cardiology nurse to profession

Amberly Hawkins saw firsthand how nurses care for patients when she was injured in a car accident at age 13 and spent a week in the hospital with a punctured lung. The care she received made her want to become a nurse.
“Those nurses showed me so much love, I decided I wanted to be like them,” Hawkins said.
For the past seven years she has been a registered nurse, the last nine months working for Dr. Buck Cross at Waco Cardiology Associates. Hawkins was born in Waco but grew up in North Texas, graduating from Sherman High School in 2009. She completed McLennan Community College’s nursing program in 2014 and has spent her entire professional life working in cardiology.
“I struggled with cardiology in school,” Hawkins said. “It was one of those things that I had to work harder at it to learn, and once I pushed myself to learn it, I loved it.
“Cardiology has my heart,” she added. “For now.”
Mother to daughters Abbey and Allie, Hawkins said being a nurse is important, but family comes first.
“I love being a nurse,” Hawkins said. “I love my job. But my kids are my No. 1 priority in life.”
As a cardiology nurse, Hawkins sees herself as primarily a communicator, advocating for patients and implementing and coordinating care plans by doctors and other providers. She sees many patients long-term, dealing with ongoing heart issues.
“We are their advocates,” she said. “We do a lot of case management on their behalf. Not just to deal with the problem they have but also preventive care. How do we fix this problem, but also how do we prevent this problem from happening again?”
Hawkins said the past year during the coronavirus pandemic has been extra challenging, as some patients become hesitant to venture out to the hospital or doctor’s office.
“COVID brought a lot of fear into the world,” Hawkins said. “It caused a lot of patients to ignore the problems they’ve having, to avoid hospitals. We try to be reassuring, but they do have legitimate fears, legitimate concerns” about the virus.
Like many of her counterparts, Hawkins isn’t comfortable with the hero label many have used to describe the nursing profession during the coronavirus pandemic.
“We don’t see ourselves that way,” she said. “We come in, we do our jobs, we take care of our patients. We like being in the background, that’s why we chose this profession. Nurses are special. A lot of times our patients are afraid. ... They don’t know what’s happening to them, and we have to be the calm in that storm.”