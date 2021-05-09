Care received as a patient led cardiology nurse to profession

“We are their advocates,” she said. “We do a lot of case management on their behalf. Not just to deal with the problem they have but also preventive care. How do we fix this problem, but also how do we prevent this problem from happening again?”

Hawkins said the past year during the coronavirus pandemic has been extra challenging, as some patients become hesitant to venture out to the hospital or doctor’s office.

“COVID brought a lot of fear into the world,” Hawkins said. “It caused a lot of patients to ignore the problems they’ve having, to avoid hospitals. We try to be reassuring, but they do have legitimate fears, legitimate concerns” about the virus.

Like many of her counterparts, Hawkins isn’t comfortable with the hero label many have used to describe the nursing profession during the coronavirus pandemic.

“We don’t see ourselves that way,” she said. “We come in, we do our jobs, we take care of our patients. We like being in the background, that’s why we chose this profession. Nurses are special. A lot of times our patients are afraid. ... They don’t know what’s happening to them, and we have to be the calm in that storm.”