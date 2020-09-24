Caritas gets grant for program

Caritas of Waco has received a $200,000 grant to continue its case management program specifically for low-income veterans.
The program offers guidance for veterans and surviving spouses living at or near the poverty level to help them overcome financial, emotional, educational, employment and other barriers to success. The program’s goal is to assist these veterans and spouses in moving out of poverty by becoming more self-sufficient and less reliant on emergency assistance programs.
“Caritas is excited to continue this program and the benefits it will bring to veterans and surviving spouses in our area,” said Tammy Stevens, director of client services at Caritas. “We have had numerous successes with our case management veterans and we look forward to serving many more. We are thrilled to add the ability to serve surviving spouses this year.”
The Caritas Veterans’ Case Management Program will serve a veteran or surviving spouse of any era and service branch who has had an honorable discharge, who resides in the six-county service area (McLennan, Bosque, Falls, Freestone, Hill and Limestone) and who has an annual income no greater than 200% of the federal poverty level.
Veterans or surviving spouses may contact Caritas directly by phone, email or through referral from another service provider for information about the program. Individuals will speak with a veterans’ case manager to arrange an assessment of eligibility for participation in the program.
Caritas of Waco is a nonprofit, 501(c)(3) organization that serves McLennan County and the surrounding area by providing individuals and families with urgent support and long-term solutions to poverty.
For more information, contact Stevens by telephone at 254-753-4593, ext. 227, or by email at tstevens@caritas-waco.org.
