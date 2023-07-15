Caritas of Waco will convert its distribution back to a client-choice model starting Monday, allowing people to shop the pantry for items of their choosing, a less wasteful and more dignified approach to food assistance.

Assistant Executive Director Charles Harris Jr. said before Monday’s transition, the organization offered identical pre-packed carts to each client based on what it had available. Clients would enter a waiting room and wait to receive a pre-destined spread before unloading their groceries outside the building. Under the new model, clients will be allowed on the shopping floor.

Caritas moved to the pre-packed model as a precaution against the spread of COVID-19. Now that restrictions have eased and most other pantries have returned to the choice model, it is time for Caritas to return to its roots, Harris said.

Each client, regardless of their family size, receives the same amount of food under the pre-packed model, creating waste when it goes unused. Harris said a single person receives the same amount of food as a five-person family, and they may not be able to use it all before it goes bad.

Allowing clients to choose the items they want also cuts down on waste because they choose foods that are palatable or culturally relevant and that they know how to prepare, he said.

“If I don’t recognize that food or I don’t know how to prepare that food, then probably the people around me don’t understand that process either,” Harris said. “So we’re going to end up throwing that stuff in the garbage.”

Caritas receives food “when it’s on its last legs of being good to consume,” and has to throw away some products before they ever gets to clients, which creates its own waste, he said. Once a product exits the door with a client — whether they pack it up and take it with them, share it with others outside the facility or leave it in the cart — the pantry cannot redistribute that item.

The greatest benefit of the choice model is that it gives clients a feeling of control, empowerment and dignity, Harris said. He said his goal is to empower the community and eliminate the shame and stress that may be involved in seeking assistance.

“This is a food pantry, and so a lot of people have reservations about coming here,” he said. “And then when you come here and I give you exactly when I want you to have, it kind of takes that power away from you. … It’s basically an alternative to H-E-B, Walmart or Sam’s.”

Harris said his client services director who handles the pantry’s intake process has already received positive feedback from several people who are excited to have the choice model back.

The pantry will operate similar to a grocery store and clients will receive a cart that is color coded based on how many family members they are shopping for.

The cart will indicate the size of their family, and as clients make their way into the pantry they will see the color of their cart coordinates with labels on different compartments throughout the store.

For example, if a person has four members in their household they could receive a green cart. As they walk around the pantry they will identify the green labels, which may say they can take two bags of potatoes or four items from that specific rack.

“We did calculations to determine what an average family would need per pounds for a week,” Harris said.

They can grab meat from the freezer, dairy products from the cooler and make their way around each station’s choices. There will be arrows on the ground to help direct traffic through the pantry, Harris said.

Harris said walk-up clients without a designated household size or car to carry their groceries will also be able to enter the pantry and pick up what they would like, with the only restriction that they can only take what they can carry.

“We’ll provide them a few bags. If they have backpacks or if they have satchels or whatever, if they could get it in their bags and carry it, they can take it,” he said.

Since Caritas of Waco receives the majority of the area’s allocation from the regional Central Texas Food Bank and distributes it to neighbors and other organizations that provide the community with food, Harris said Caritas will likely have a wider variety for clients to choose from.

“We may have some things that the other smaller pantries do not have: a lot of the produce, a lot of dairy products, some of the specialty stuff,” he said.

Anyone, regardless of income or class, can come to Caritas to receive food, and clients are allowed to visit the pantry twice a month. Harris said there is a small intake process where the organization will take some information about clients, but the information is all voluntary and not necessary. Clients do not even need to have an ID.

“All you need to do to receive food here is have a need for food, and that’s it,” Harris said.

Harris asks that the community pays attention to Caritas’ Facebook page for certain rules that will apply for clients entering the food pantry. Three main guidelines to follow are:

Clients must wear closed-toe shoes to avoid stubbing their toes on items on the floor or stepping in spills

Shoppers are asked to stay off their phones while in the pantry to help maintain the flow of people in and out

Only one household member is allowed in the pantry at a time. People with children should make arrangements to leave them at home or in the car with an adult.

Doors will open at 8:15 a.m. Monday, and clients may start receiving food at 8:30 a.m. at the Caritas of Waco warehouse, 300 S. 15th St. Caritas serves from 8:15 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. and reopens from 1 p.m. to 2:45 p.m. The pantry is open Monday through Friday and operates on a first-come, first-served basis.