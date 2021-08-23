Carver, Indian Spring school leaders stress unity amid post-fire merger

Dr. Isaac C. Carrier made his way Monday through the halls of Indian Spring Middle School helping students decipher their schedules and guiding them to their homerooms on the first day of school.
As recently as a month ago, he had expected to be welcoming students back to G.W. Carver Middle School, where he was principal. But after a devastating fire at the East Waco campus, he and his fellow Indian Spring principal, Joseph Alexander, were tackling the job of merging two middle schools into one.
Waco firefighters battled the early morning fire that gutted the central building of Carver Middle School on July 27.
“I was thinking initially, ‘Well, it is probably isolated, yeah, it’s a big deal but probably not something to be overly concerned about,’ ” Carrier said. But was provided it became clear that Carver would not reopen by the first of the year, and joining forces with Indian Spring emerged as the “logical” solution, Carrier said.
“I said to myself, ‘It’s done, there is no way they can save this,’ ” Carrier said.
Since then, Waco Independent School District and Transformation Waco have scrambled to merge the schools in the past month, bringing in portable buildings and working out a plan to have Carver and Indian Spring teachers co-teach classes. The two schools will merge their bands, athletic teams and other activities. They will wear the same uniforms and rally behind the same colors, under the message “stronger together.”
“We are all together,” said Alexander, the Indian Spring principal. “We didn’t decide to keep kids separate. We wanted to be one band, one sound ... to serve all the students well. We didn’t want students to feel one school was different from another school if you are under one roof. ... We are stronger together and we are family.”
Based on recent Waco ISD board discussions, a completely rebuilt G.W. Carver Elementary will likely reopen for the 2023-24 school year, merged with the student body of Indian Spring Middle School, which will vacate its current campus. The merger plan could depend on the results of the $376 million bond issue on the ballot this November.
In the meantime, Carver teachers are learning to adjust to their temporary home by the Brazos River.
Wendy Underwood, a seventh-grade science teacher and girls athletics coach for Carver, said she found out about the fire from early-morning phone calls from students. Underwood said the Carver family was sad to hear about the fire at the school but they continued to push forward, like they always have.
“It was a little overwhelming but the team we have at Carver, the parents, the teachers, everything, we have gotten good at adapting,” Underwood said.
When it came to navigating co-teaching, she said is blessed to have clicked with her co-teacher.
“We have to co-teach, which means a relationship needs to be built because you go off what each other says,” Underwood said.
If anything, Underwood jokes she was nervous she would get on her co-teacher’s nerves. But she said personnel at both middle schools have done a great job communicating.
Carrier said administration paid close attention to teacher pairings, hoping to match up personalities that would jive and allow teachers work off each other’s strengths.
“Indian Spring staff welcomed us with open arms and our teachers just kind of assimilated into one almost overnight, it felt like,” Carrier said. “They started working together, planning together, putting their classrooms up together.”
Carrier said Alexander has been welcoming of him as co-principal as well.
“Mr. Alexander was very gracious,” Carrier said. “We have been able to really look at our strengths and opportunities as well and we divided our administrative responsibilities amongst us and our staff. We have a great opportunity to be even better than we were before.”
Alexander said welcoming Carver students and faculty was a no-brainer.
“They are our kids, we are here to serve,” Alexander said. “We are servants of God’s people and do what we are asked to do. We serve the students, no matter what community they come from, they are all our students.”
For him, while logistics are ongoing, communication was the key factor in being able to collaborate with both schools’ staff.
Alexander said the increase of student populations brought the need to restructure bus routes, increase officers on campus, and manage more traffic in the area around Jefferson Avenue and University Parks Drive.
The classroom space on campus was also reconfigured and included an addition of two portable buildings that will fit four classrooms and additional space in the greenhouse.
“I look at it as an opportunity, not a challenge,” Alexander said. “I look at it as a way to bring both communities together and support all families regardless of where they come from. It is about the relationship you build with students on day one. We are here to serve, we are here to do our best, and we are ready to go.”
In regards to COVID-19, neither principal said they had concern about the merging of the schools.
“Us coming together in this building increases the number of people in this building but it didn’t create the highest concern as COVID is a concern,” Carrier said, adding that schools across the county are trying to navigate the school year amidst the pandemic.
Underwood said she also did not have greater concern than before in regards to COVID-19.
“As teachers we wear our masks, and we tell them that is the safest protocol — not mandated, but I would say 85 to 90 percent of my kids in my classes had masks on,” Underwood said. “I am going to focus on what I can do and how I can reach these kids, and COVID is scary for everybody, but I am not any more scared with all these kids than I was last year with fewer.”