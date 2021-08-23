Carver, Indian Spring school leaders stress unity amid post-fire merger

For him, while logistics are ongoing, communication was the key factor in being able to collaborate with both schools’ staff.

Alexander said the increase of student populations brought the need to restructure bus routes, increase officers on campus, and manage more traffic in the area around Jefferson Avenue and University Parks Drive.

The classroom space on campus was also reconfigured and included an addition of two portable buildings that will fit four classrooms and additional space in the greenhouse.

“I look at it as an opportunity, not a challenge,” Alexander said. “I look at it as a way to bring both communities together and support all families regardless of where they come from. It is about the relationship you build with students on day one. We are here to serve, we are here to do our best, and we are ready to go.”

In regards to COVID-19, neither principal said they had concern about the merging of the schools.

“Us coming together in this building increases the number of people in this building but it didn’t create the highest concern as COVID is a concern,” Carrier said, adding that schools across the county are trying to navigate the school year amidst the pandemic.