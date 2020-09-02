Caution critical as virus cases pick up with start of school

The local COVID-19 case count has picked up since Baylor University returned from summer break, and local officials said another bump is likely as more K-12 students return to classrooms.
The Region 12 Education Service Center is helping about 85 schools prepare for the school year, CEO Jerry Maze said during a press conference Wednesday with other local leaders. Education is by its nature a large group activity, but schools have made their best effort to enforce mask wearing and social distancing and up their sanitizing game.
“The one thing we know is that when we get people back together in large groups, the number of cases goes up,” Maze said. “So, how do you manage that? But I’m here to say your school districts have done and continue to do an excellent job of following everything the CDC (U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) and state guidelines have given us, and everything the medical community has given us about what to expect about this virus and how best to keep it contained.”
Maze said close-contact sports including football will present another challenge, and he does not know of any districts planning to conduct tests before games.
“I think one thing we know about this is that with football games and groups, there will be some cases associated with that,” he said.
Maze said in some cases, parents have not grasped that a student being asked to quarantine and stay home from school should remain away from others, not simply stay out of school and go about the rest of their weekly routine as normal.
"As community spread goes down, it will be much easier to have school in a way that looks a lot more normal to students, parents and educators," Maze said.
Parents of younger children who require more care should also quarantine alongside their student if they are exposed at school, because the virus is so adept at spreading through close contact, Waco Family Health Center CEO Dr. Jackson Griggs said.
The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District reported 95 new cases among residents of the county Wednesday, bringing the total to 6,549, including 1,969 cases still active. Of the 95 cases reported, 61 were in the 18-25 age group.
The health district also reported an 88th death in the county attributed to COVID-19. As of Wednesday, Waco hospitals were treating 36 COVID-19 patients, including 16 on ventilators. The local rate of all tests coming back positive stood at 15% as of Tuesday, on a rolling seven-day average basis.
The medical experts participating in Wednesday's press conference said residents should get vaccinated for the flu now, before the fall brings respiratory illness season to McLennan County.
COVID-19 hospitalizations have declined steadily, said Dr. Brian Becker, chief medical officer for Ascension Providence Medical Center.
“It’s important, as we look forward to a long holiday weekend, that we remain cognizant of social distancing, wearing masks, and trying to avoid large social gatherings if possible,” Becker said.
At Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center, COVID-19 hospitalizations are down about 20%, Dr. Marc Elieson said.
“Just because numbers are perhaps improving a little bit, we shouldn’t let down our guard,” Elieson said.
Waco Mayor Kyle Deaver said the average number of new cases per day has increased since last week to between 75 and 80 cases per day, which he attributes to the return of Baylor students to their campus. The university reported an average of 75 new cases per day. Deaver said Baylor is also conducting its own contact tracing.
The local health district is working with the university to ensure all students who test positive and live in the county are included in the health district's counts.
Baylor reported 34 new cases Tuesday, bringing the total of active cases associated with the university to 490.
Maze, with Region 12, said there is no clear way to scale up testing for K-12 school districts in the way Baylor has for its students.
“I believe my medical colleagues would say that would be a good thing if it could be done," Maze said. “It’s not been an active part of the discussion because frankly, it doesn’t appear to be available to us.”
Since March, 57 cases have been tied to McLennan County schools, including 26 involving school employees who tested positive. There are 24 active cases associated with schools, including 17 involving students who have tested positive.
McLennan Community College has had 30 students test positive since March, and seven have active infections. Texas State Technical College has one active case and has had five cases total.
During the press conference Wednesday, officials said misinformation related to COVID-19 spread recently, based on a misinterpretation of a routine update from the CDC's National Center for Health Statistics. The update notes that 6% of death certificates listing COVID-19 as a cause of death list the disease alone, while the rest also list another condition, ranging from asthma to kidney disease, alongside COVID-19.
“This fact is completely consistent with what we’ve known about the disease,” Griggs said. “This is not new information.”
Griggs said the update was misinterpreted to mean that only 6% of the COVID-19 death toll had actually been caused by the virus and the reported numbers were massively overblown. The misunderstanding quickly achieved conspiracy theory status online, and spread even more rapidly after President Donald Trump retweeted the claim. Twitter removed the post for violating the platform's rules.
“I think this recent controversy highlights our susceptibility to believe good news over true news,” Griggs said. “It’s really hard to face the actual number of cases and deaths day in and day out in a pandemic, so when a fringe group reports the CDC has way overestimated the deaths, it’s tempting to get on that train.”
Elieson said it is common for doctors to list more than one cause of death on a death certificate, as it can be difficult to narrow it down to just one. He also said when people fixate on the death tolls, they might not realize the full extent of the virus’ threat.
“It’s not just the death I’m worried about,” Elieson said. “As a practicing physician, I’ve seen this maim people who are young, people who have little comorbid conditions, who are left permanently disabled from a stroke at age 44 or from severe lung disease that is going to leave them potentially crippled for the rest of their life. It’s not just the death.”
