Caution urged as McLennan County COVID-19 threat level upgraded

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention this week elevated McLennan County's COVID-19 level to "medium" amid growing local hospitalizations for the disease, and Waco-area health leaders are urging more preventive measures such as masking, distancing and vaccination.

The new status listed since Tuesday on the CDC's COVID-19 community assessment tool is based on several metrics and is intended to help communities decide on prevention steps, said Vaidehi Shah, senior epidemiologist for the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District.

"The levels can be low, medium, or high and are determined by looking at data that includes the total number of new COVID-19 cases in the area, hospital beds being used, and hospital admissions," according to a health district statement.

McLennan County on Wednesday logged its fourth death so far this month from the disease, and 22 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized here, according to the health district. The district reported 78 new cases of COVID-19, but those do not include at-home tests and other antigen-based rapid testing.

Health district Director LaShonda Malrey-Horne on Wednesday urged residents to follow CDC guidelines for COVID-19 prevention, particularly all those who may be unvaccinated or at risk for severe disease because of their age or health conditions. Those over 50 or with compromised immune systems also qualify for a second vaccine booster.

"There is still a lot of virus in the community and we urge those who may be immunocompromised or who may have other chronic health conditions to wear well-fitted masks, wash hands frequently and most of all get up to date with vaccinations," Malrey-Horne said.

Dr. Benjamin Wilson, a COVID-19 expert for Waco Family Medicine, agreed with Malrey-Horne's advice. He said based on patients his practice sees, people who go out in public are likely to encounter someone with the virus.

McLennan County's growing hospitalizations and case numbers track with statewide trends. Texas hospitalizations have more than doubled in the past month, from 1,263 on June 6 to 2,812 on July 6, according to the Texas Department of State Health Service's COVID-19 data tracker.

The the BA.4 and BA.5 strains of the omicron variant, which appeared in April, now make up a combined 70% of the new COVID-19 cases according to the CDC's Nowcast estimates.

Shah said the data available continue to indicate BA.4 and BA.5 spread just as readily as the original omicron and cause a disease of the same severity as the strain that dominated this past winter.

"There is no data, yet, that shows BA.4 or BA.5 are more transmissible or more virulent than the original omicron strain," Shah said Wednesday.

She said the rise in county deaths in the past week follows a familiar pattern.

"This conforms to the pattern when a new strain becomes dominant: First we see an increase in cases, then we see an increase in hospitalizations, then we see mortalities," Shah said.

Shah and Wilson both have said the true number of COVID-19 cases in the community is not known precisely because the results of home test kits are not reported to public health authorities.

During prior waves of the pandemic, including early this year, the health district has arranged free public testing sites using polymerase chain reaction, or PCR tests, which are considered the most reliable tests.

Before resuming public testing, Malrey-Horne said, the health district will have to consider the needs of the local hospital systems and the views of city and county officials. Lab tests remain available through many commercial pharmacies and medical practices.

Meanwhile, the health district offers the COVID-19 vaccine for ages 6 months and older as well as boosters for those eligible. The clinic is open 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, and walk-ins are welcome.

Commercial pharmacies also make the Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines and boosters available, though some locations are scheduling appointments rather than taking walk-in customers.

For anyone who cannot leave home, health district personnel can visit them at home to give the COVID-19 vaccine. For more information, visit www.covidwaco.com.