CenTex Beef Symposium set Sept. 23 in Bosque County

The 14th annual CenTex Beef Cattle Program will be held Sept. 23 at W4 Ranch, 1809 Farm-to-Market Road 927 near Morgan.

The annual nine-county educational program rotates each year to a site within one of the host counties. The Beef and Forage Committees within these counties are dedicated to identifying issues and needs that will economically benefit cattle and forage production in Central Texas.

Registration is at 8 a.m. and the program starts at 8:30. A variety of agriculture commercial vendor booths will be available to visit before, during and after the program. The registration fee of $20 is payable at the door, which includes breakfast and a steak lunch. Door prizes will be drawn throughout the day.

The program includes the following topics: chute side etiquette, feeding with limited forages, pasture management and restoration, bull selection using EPDs, wildlife and hunting, and beef cattle market updates.

The event is hosted by the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Beef & Forage Committees in Bell, Bosque, Coryell, Falls, Hamilton, Hill, Johnson, Limestone and McLennan counties. Those interested should register with their county extension office no later than Sept. 21.

To RSVP in McLennan County, call 254-757-5180 or email s-mclellan@tamu.edu.