Centex grant will help damaged Czech towns

In response to last summer’s multiple tornadoes in the Czech Republic, the SPJST Foundation has awarded $40,000 to the town of Hrušky, one of the areas hardest hit by the storm.

Hrušky Mayor Jana Filipovicova indicated that the funds would be used to help restore cultural life in the community by making repairs to city facilities and play areas where public events such as the traditional Bartholomew Feast, Christmas and other social gatherings take place.

On the evening of June 24, 2021, a rare violent multiple-vortex tornado struck several villages in the Hodonín and Breclav districts of the South Moravian Region of the Czech Republic, killing six people and injuring at least 200.

The tornado struck seven municipalities, with the worst damage in the villages of Hrušky, Moravská Nová Ves, Mikulcice and Lužice.

In response, the Czech Moravian Benevolence Fund was organized by the SPJST Foundation to provide rebuilding and humanitarian assistance in the areas hardest hit.