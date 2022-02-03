Centex grant will help damaged Czech towns

In response to last summer’s multiple tornadoes in the Czech Republic, the SPJST Foundation has awarded $40,000 to the town of Hrušky, one of the areas hardest hit by the storm.
Hrušky Mayor Jana Filipovicova indicated that the funds would be used to help restore cultural life in the community by making repairs to city facilities and play areas where public events such as the traditional Bartholomew Feast, Christmas and other social gatherings take place.
On the evening of June 24, 2021, a rare violent multiple-vortex tornado struck several villages in the Hodonín and Breclav districts of the South Moravian Region of the Czech Republic, killing six people and injuring at least 200.
The tornado struck seven municipalities, with the worst damage in the villages of Hrušky, Moravská Nová Ves, Mikulcice and Lužice.
In response, the Czech Moravian Benevolence Fund was organized by the SPJST Foundation to provide rebuilding and humanitarian assistance in the areas hardest hit.
“We set a goal of raising $25,000,” says SPJST Foundation President Brian Vanicek, of Temple. “Thanks to the generosity of many individuals, businesses, Texas Czech heritage and fraternal societies, that goal was thoroughly eclipsed.”
Among the donations was $5,000 presented to Vanicek from Ray Rabroker and Slovacek’s of West.
Vanicek added, “It was not so long ago that it was the Czech Republic that showed compassion and support for the people of Texas when disaster struck.”
In 2013, the Czech Republic Ministry of Foreign Affairs provided financial assistance to the city of West for rebuilding following the massive explosion of a fertilizer warehouse.
In 2017, the ministry approved the provision of humanitarian assistance to displaced families in La Grange in response to Hurricane Harvey.
Individuals or groups that would still like to contribute may contact the SPJST home office in Temple and request to speak to someone regarding the Czech Moravian Benevolence Fund.