Central Christian Church celebrates 150 years, plus one, Saturday and Sunday

Central Christian Church in Waco will celebrate 151 years of ministry Saturday and Sunday.
Originally scheduled for last year, the full weekend of activities and events was moved because of the coronavirus pandemic.
There will be a “birthday party” in the church's Pumpkin Patch at 2 p.m. Saturday. Special music, speakers, dedicatory prayers and dramas depicting the church’s history will all be part of worship service at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, and a catered lunch will follow.
“This family of faith has been sharing life and love in the name of Jesus Christ for 150 years,” Senior Pastor the Rev. Brian Coats said. “Not many churches can say that. I’m honored to be a part of such a tremendous legacy of faith.”
A Texas Historical Marker dedicated at the church in 1988 says:
“Eighteen members of the Disciples of Christ denomination in Waco began worshiping together in homes as early as 1867. In 1870 they became charter members of a congregation organized under the leadership of the Rev. B.F. Hall, who came to Waco from Grayson County at the request of Phoebe Moore and Sallie Skidmore. The congregation held baptism services in the Brazos River. A Sunday School was organized in 1874, and a church building was erected in 1875. The congregation continues to be active in missionary and community outreach programs.”
The drama on Sunday will depict Moore, one of the two women who traveled 174 miles in a two-horse wagon to secure the services of the church’s first preacher, B.F. Hall. Becky Parker, a member and frequent cast member in Waco Civic Theatre productions, will act as Moore in the monologue. Three other members will also present monologues from the church’s history.
Central’s original building was at 11th Street and Washington Avenue. In 1989, the church dedicated the sanctuary at its current location, 4901 Lake Shore Drive.
Central is known throughout Waco as “the Pumpkin Patch church,” as it holds one of the largest patches in the country every Wednesday. The money from pumpkin sales fuel mission and ministry to children and youth. Additionally, the church has served lunch once a month for 24 years at Church Under the Bridge, and ministers to young families through its Noah’s Ark Preschool.