Central Christian Church celebrates 150 years, plus one, Saturday and Sunday

Central Christian Church in Waco will celebrate 151 years of ministry Saturday and Sunday.

Originally scheduled for last year, the full weekend of activities and events was moved because of the coronavirus pandemic.

There will be a “birthday party” in the church's Pumpkin Patch at 2 p.m. Saturday. Special music, speakers, dedicatory prayers and dramas depicting the church’s history will all be part of worship service at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, and a catered lunch will follow.

“This family of faith has been sharing life and love in the name of Jesus Christ for 150 years,” Senior Pastor the Rev. Brian Coats said. “Not many churches can say that. I’m honored to be a part of such a tremendous legacy of faith.”

A Texas Historical Marker dedicated at the church in 1988 says: