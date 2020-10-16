Central Christian Church marks 150th anniversary Sunday

Known for its annual pumpkin patch event as well as its deep roots in Waco, Central Christian Church will celebrate its 150th anniversary Sunday.

The church at 4901 Lake Shore Drive will mark its sesquicentennial at its 10:30 a.m. service with special music, speakers and a drama depicting the church's founding.

Church leaders scaled back plans for a weekend of anniversary activities, postponing them until next year. But the Rev. Brian Coats, the senior minister, said it is important to mark the anniversary this year.

“This family of faith has been sharing life and love in the name of Jesus Christ for 150 years,” Coats said. “Not many churches can say that. I’m honored to be a part of such a tremendous legacy of faith.”

The church traces its roots to 18 Disciples of Christ members who started worshipping in their homes in 1867 and became charter members of a Waco congregation in 1870, according to a Texas Historical Marker dedicated in 1988. The founding pastor was the Rev. B.F. Hall, who came from Grayson County at the request of Phoebe Moore and Sallie Skidmore. The congregation held baptisms in the Brazos River. A Sunday school started in 1874, and a church building was erected in 1875.