Central Texas families watch senate bills targeting their transgender kids

Shawna and Chase Joiner are used to fighting back against bullies.
Outside of school, the couple said most people are accepting of their 13-year old transgender son Oliver Collins, but bullying from outside their home has taken a deep toll on his mental health. Pending legislation that could make getting Olly gender-affirming health care child abuse is just their latest worry.
“Trans people are killed daily and it can happen to anybody, so his safety is my biggest concern,” Shawna said. “And then I would go to the legislature because they're trying to dictate what I can and can't do as a parent.”
Chase, who is also transgender, said there have been multiple incidents involving staff and students. During one incident, a school bus driver with a rule of putting boys and girls on opposite sides of the bus demanded to know which bathroom Oliver uses, singling him out.
“I mean, he’s pretty open about being trans but she outed him in front of the entire bus,” Chase said. “And yet, she’s still the bus driver.”
Olly said he gets targeted during passing period, hit by other students in the crowd when it’s too crowded to turn and figure out who it was. His parents complained to the school, but incidents in the hallway often don’t get caught on the district’s security cameras. His parents said other students have told him to kill himself on multiple occasions. Olly survived a suicide attempt last year.
According to the CDC, 90% of people who attempt suicide never go on to die by suicide, but LGBTQ youth, and transgender youth especially, make up a disproportionate number of those who make an attempt every year.
“I was raised by an older generation of parents, people were just minding their own business," Chase said. “And I kind of wish it was still that way, because I don't enjoy the persecution.”
At Tennyson Middle School, Olly found a friend group of trans, nonbinary, genderfluid and cisgender kids and focused mostly focused on his grades. He said he plans to earn scholarships and become a pediatric anesthesiologist, a career path he settled on after he helped take care of his cousin after a critical surgery.
“My friends talk about how their parents accept them, and I think it’s just because they understand who they are that they’re accepting,” Olly said.
After Shawna and Olly’s biological father divorced, he lived with his father. At age 9, he tried to bring up the mismatch he felt between how he was seen and how he was, but he was dismissed. When he came out to his mother Shawna at 11, it was a different story. He decided to live with her and his stepdad, despite their stricter rules at home.
“He knows he’s got the support, here everybody knows him as Olly,” Shawna said.
Pending legislation
The Texas House of Representatives will resume business today, ending the recess.
Senate Bill 1646, a bill that would redefine child abuse in Texas to include gender-affirming treatments like surgery, hormones and puberty blockers for transgender minors passed the Texas Senate and is now under review by the House Health Committee. The bill is cosponsored by Sen. Brian Birdwell, R-Granbury, who represents District 22.
Senate Bill 1311, which has also passed the Senate, would punish any doctor who provided gender-affirming health care. The bill's author, District 2 Senator Bob Hall, told the Texas Tribune the bill is intended to protect children's mental health.
SB 1399, a companion bill that would have taken away professional liability insurance for transition-related care for minors, died in the House.
Medical experts spoke out against these bills and past bills with similar goals. Last month, the American Medical Association sent an open letter to The National Governors Association in response to a similar Arkansas bill imploring states to stop trying to interfere with health care for trans kids. The letter notes every major medical association in the United States "recognizes the medical necessity of transition-related care."
"Transgender children, like all children, have the best chance to thrive when they are supported and can obtain the health care they need," the letter reads.
The letter cites studies showing the benefits of gender-affirming care, like improved self-esteem, better overall mental health, stronger bonds with parents and peers and a dramatically lowered risk of suicide, depression and anxiety.
In a general statement on transgender issues, the American Psychological Association recommended mental health providers refer to existing research, SAMHSA recommendations, and the WPATH Standards of Care for guidance on how to provide affirming care to trans people, including children and adolescents.
In a study conducted for the Children’s Aid Society of Toronto and Delisle Youth Services in 2012, 433 transgender youth between the ages of 16 and 24 were surveyed on how accepting their parents were of them.
Those that said they had their parents support reported they were in better physical and mental health, were more satisfied with life and had higher self-esteem that those with parents who were less supportive or rejected them.
Resources lacking
When 13-year-old Alec Land decided to come out as nonbinary, they knew they were relatively safe to do so. Alec, who uses the pronouns "they" and "them," came out last August, a few months after coming out to their parents Lucas and Sarah Land as pansexual.
Alec left behind a group of friends when Alec's family moved to Bolivia for mission work, and returned to Waco to find all those friends had come out as transgender or nonbinary while Alec was away. Alec's friends are equally frustrated by proposed legislation, but happier since beginning their transition.
Lucas Land said he got connected with the Waco Pride Network through work at CASA McLennan County. He said the network is a relatively young organization of volunteers that has a lot of growing pains to go through. He said one day he’d like to launch a parent support group that would help parents understand their children and where to go next.
“When Alec came out to us, we were learning, reading, and we have supportive people in our lives,” Land said. “But I thought, ‘Man, if I didn’t have the support or knowledge about gender identity, it would be really hard.’ It feels scary, isolating to try and navigate that without support.”
Land said he took most of his first questions to a close friend who had come out as transgender near the end of their time studying at Truett Seminary at Baylor University. He and his wife also read "The Gender Creative Child" by Diane Ehrensaft, a guide for the parents of gender-nonconforming kids and teens.
“We tend to think only about trans men, trans women, and it's still very binary, and especially since Alec came out to us as nonbinary, there’s a lot to understand about the experience,” Land said.
Alec’s parents looked for a local expert that could provide counseling to help them process their feelings and go over what options they have as a young nonbinary teen, but Waco has very little to offer on that front.
The family instead went to the Dallas Children’s Hospital’s GENECIS program, which provides psychologists, social workers, doctors and transition services for minors. After nine months of phone calls, navigating what Medicaid would cover and appointments at other clinics, Alec had their first appointment with a GENECIS psychologist this month.
Land said he learned through the program that a child can remain on puberty blockers until the age of about 16, but at that age puberty must resume. For a trans teen that could mean hormone replacement therapy.
“Through all of that you're meeting with doctors, social workers and psychologists to make those decisions in a very careful, thoughtful way, with people who are experts and are trained in dealing with these issues,” Land said. ”People seem to think my kid comes out to me and then I'm signing them up for surgery the next day, which is crazy. Anybody who has dealt with our health care system knows you can't do that.”
Land said the idea of labeling that care as child abuse is particularly scary for him as a parent, especially because of his own familiarity with the workings of the foster care system.
“And so to think we're going to overburden that system even more by attacking supportive parents, parents that are caring about their kids and taking action to address the needs of their kids...” Land said. “I get that not everybody agrees with it. But making it child abuse is just ridiculous.”
According to a study published in Pediatrics, 30% more youth living in foster care and 25% more youth living in unstable housing self-identified as LGBTQ than youth in a nationally representative sample.
In 2017, a Gallup poll estimated LGBTQ people, who are historically undercounted and have not been counted in any US census, make up 4.5% of the United States’ population. When Gallup began the poll in 2012, they made up 3.5%.
Land said what seems to be an increase in the number of trans and nonbinary people within the overall US population probably has more to do with the treatment of those groups throughout history. He compared it to the way left-handed people were once treated.
“When we realized ‘This is silly, we'll just make left-handed scissors and we'll accommodate left-handed people, it's not a disease that we need to beat out of people,’ then all of a sudden, amazingly, there are a lot more left-handed people,” Land said.
No armor yet
Victoria Brumbaugh knew firsthand how difficult the path forward for her teenager Cohen could be when they came out to her last year.
The respiratory therapist said she knew she was a girl at age 8, but as a child of the 70s born into a restrictive household she didn’t have the language to describe what she was going through. From a young age she experienced crushing dysphoria, the distress experienced due to a mismatch between one's gender and the way the outside world treats and perceives them.
She said she learned to repress those feelings and live with deep depression. In college she supported marriage equality and co-founded a gay-straight student alliance in 1992, but still told people she was just a very, very emotionally invested ally. She didn’t come out until 2018. But once she got her life settled in Temple, the lifetime of gender dysphoria she’d been repressing started tapping on her shoulder again.
“It's changed every aspect of my life, just rejection from family almost completely cut me off from my blood relatives,” Brumbaugh said. “So I've had to make my own family.”
She found that family among a transgender group in town and the Waco Pride Network. She said since those first halting steps toward her own transition, she’s met trans people with varied experiences and their struggles with getting health care.
Brumbaugh said transitioning for most people isn’t a straight line from coming out to surgery. Some trans people don’t want medical treatment at all, some want it but cannot afford it, and some have medical conditions that mean surgeries and hormones are off the table.
Whether paying through insurance or out of pocket, most trans people seeking care agree that it is an expensive, time-consuming and difficult process. Brumbaugh said her social media feeds are dominated by trans people’s crowdfunding campaigns for surgery and treatments.
“That's not how health care should be, and a lot of times this is life-saving medical procedures, medications,” Brumbaugh said. “I know. One of the reasons why I transitioned was because I was so depressed living my former life. When I made the decision to transition, it was a life-saving decision.”
She compared her first weeks on hormones to the iconic scene in her favorite film “The Wizard of Oz,” in which Dorothy opens the door of her black-and-white home to reveal color for the first time.
“That was my entire world, and it was better than any antidepressant I could get from any provider,” Brumbaugh said. “It was just life-changing, and suddenly I get it. I want to be in this life.”
Brumbaugh came out to her child Cohen, and a few years later Cohen came out to her at the age of 13, describing dysphoria that didn’t make them feel like a boy or a girl. Cohen made some wardrobe changes, came out at school and made friends with a clique of trans and nonbinary teens with relative ease.
“At this stage we’re not talking hormones or puberty blockers, they’re 16,” Brumbaugh said. “They just want to figure it out for themselves, and everyone has their own path. And it’s worth it to me to have gone through what I went through to make sure my child doesn’t have to do that.”
Brumbaugh said the reality of transgender people’s experience too often get drowned out by claims about genital mutilation inflicted on children by doctors and puberty blockers for prepubescent children. In reality, if someone is not experiencing puberty, there is nothing to block and the medication would be pointless.
“I'm not really sure what the idea is, other than they just want to have a cultural war,” Brumbaugh said. “I'm not necessarily sure they actually care about us so much, it's a divisive issue that can get voters.”
Brumbaugh said the constant barrage of anti-trans legislation, outright lies and vicious comment sections on any articles about trans issues would wear on anyone, and in that way the legislation doesn’t have to pass to do harm. Their existence is enough to send the message that all transgender Texans need to watch their back, she said, and she expects more bathroom bills to come down the pipeline next year.
“You know, you get told so often how terrible you are and I don't care who you are, you sort of believe it,” Brumbaugh said. “So that's tough, but it's even tougher for kids. I mean, I've grown as person ... I have thick skin. But kids don't have that armor built up.”
If you’re feeling suicidal, please talk to somebody. You can reach the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800- 273-8255; the Trans Lifeline at 877-565-8860; or the Trevor Project at 866-488-7386. Text “START” to Crisis Text Line at 741-741. If you don’t like the phone, consider using the Lifeline Crisis Chat at www.crisischat.org.