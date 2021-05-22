Central Texas families watch senate bills targeting their transgender kids

Whether paying through insurance or out of pocket, most trans people seeking care agree that it is an expensive, time-consuming and difficult process. Brumbaugh said her social media feeds are dominated by trans people’s crowdfunding campaigns for surgery and treatments.

“That's not how health care should be, and a lot of times this is life-saving medical procedures, medications,” Brumbaugh said. “I know. One of the reasons why I transitioned was because I was so depressed living my former life. When I made the decision to transition, it was a life-saving decision.”

She compared her first weeks on hormones to the iconic scene in her favorite film “The Wizard of Oz,” in which Dorothy opens the door of her black-and-white home to reveal color for the first time.

“That was my entire world, and it was better than any antidepressant I could get from any provider,” Brumbaugh said. “It was just life-changing, and suddenly I get it. I want to be in this life.”

Brumbaugh came out to her child Cohen, and a few years later Cohen came out to her at the age of 13, describing dysphoria that didn’t make them feel like a boy or a girl. Cohen made some wardrobe changes, came out at school and made friends with a clique of trans and nonbinary teens with relative ease.