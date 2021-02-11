Central Texas in icy grip

A straw drop sponsored by the Humane Society of Central Texas was postponed Thursday night because of the weather, but it is expected to resume at 6 p.m. Friday at the Lowe’s parking lot in Waco. Anyone who needs straw for their dog’s outdoor shelter can come by and pick up straw for their outdoor animals.

Pet owners with no straw or insulation for their pets’ shelter should bring them inside until temperatures at least are above freezing, Humane Society of Central Texas Executive Director Paula Rivadeneira said in a press release.

“They can keep the dogs safe in a spare bathroom or laundry room if they do not have a kennel,” Rivadeneira wrote. “This may be an inconvenience and they might make a mess or chew things up, but keeping them indoors right now could save their life.”

Anyone who needs help with their dogs can email hsctxwaco@gmail.com or call Waco Pets Alive at 300-8575.

The forecast for widespread record low temperatures has regulators and electricity producers bracing for a new record peak winter power demand for the Electric Reliability Council of Texas grid, which serves most of Texas. The Public Utility Commission of Texas, ERCOT, and other power industry organizations are making preparations to ensure adequate resources are available, according to a commission press release Thursday.