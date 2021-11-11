 Skip to main content
Central Texas Literacy Coalition awards funds
literacy checks

Recognized at a recent Central Texas Literacy Coalition meeting are (from left) guest speaker Jose Palacios; Lydia Tate, Christian Women’s Job Corps; Essy Day, Waco-McLennan County Public Library; Kaley Eggers and Tonee Shelton, Communities in Schools; Waco Mayor Dillon Meek; Marilyn Brooks, Nurse Family Partnership; and Madelyn Humphries, Care Net Pregnancy Center.

 Shirley Crockett photo

The Central Texas Literary Coalition awarded checks in celebration of International Literacy Month in September to selected organizations that demonstrated a goal of literacy.

Jose Palacios with Heart of Texas Workforce Solutions was the guest speaker for the Sept. 29 meeting at the West Waco Library. Waco Mayor Dillon Meek also attended.

Checks were presented to Marilyn Brooks with Nurse Family Partnership, Essy Day with Waco-

McLennan County Public Library, Tonee Shelton and Kaley Eggers with Communities in School, Lydia Tate with Christian Women’s Job Corps, and Madelyn Humphries with Care Net Pregnancy Center.

