In Texas, there are more hair sheep than wool sheep. Hair sheep tend to require less labor and the lambs are well suited for the non-traditional market. Ethnic consumers and millennials are growing the demand for lamb and mutton.

What is a “hair sheep?” The primary difference between hair sheep and wool sheep is the ratio of hair fibers. All sheep have both fibers; however, a hair sheep has more hair fibers than wool fibers.

Due to their size, sheep are the preferred livestock species for small acreage landowners. A small flock or herd is suitable for the land. Also, sheep don’t require as many facilities and equipment as cattle.

On May 25 the Central Texas Ruminant Committee will host the Hair Sheep Conference at The Base, 4401 Bosque Blvd.

Registration begins at 7:30 a.m.

The conference begins with Purina nutritionist Clay Elliott, speaking on visual selection fundamentals. Jake Thorne, Extension Sheep and Goat Specialist, will present on managing internal parasites in sheep; Reid Redden, Extension Sheep and Goat Specialist, will discuss the benefits of hair sheep in Texas. Redden will also introduce new research in the 21st Century hair sheep genetic selection technologies.

Dr. Elliott will present on supplementing the diet of hair sheep. Thorne will lead a discussion on management of weaned lambs. Derek Poe, general manager of Hamilton Commission Company, will speak on market trends and opportunities. Finally, Bill Costanzo, Extension research associate, will present on Livestock predation management.

Interested participants should contact the McLennan County Extension office at 254-757-5180 or email candace.chapman@ag.tamu.edu.

The cost to attend is $25 per person and is payable by check or cash only. Please RSVP by May 18.