Children emerged as symbols of hope during Saturday's remembrance ceremonies at West City Park, where hundreds paid respects to the 15 people killed when a fertilizer plant exploded a decade ago.

The event, held on a sun-soaked, wind-swept day in a gorgeous park built during the community's revival, could have been a reunion for friends and family. Flags flew, pups walked about, attendees swapped stories, smiles and photos. Normalcy, or something nearly like it, had returned to West.

"I said from the beginning recovery would not be a sprint but a marathon," said West Mayor Tommy Muska. "I'm happy to report the marathon is over."

But reality arrived uninvited as Saturday's fete neared its finale. Wendy Norris, founder of the Texas Line of Duty Death Task Force, said as she prepared to lead prayer that she regretted having to announce that an Abbott volunteer firefighter was killed Friday night in the line of duty. An Abbott Volunteer Fire Department official later identified him as Horace Don Wright.

That tragic news did not silence the laughter emanating from nearby Parker's Park on Stillmeadow Drive, where youngsters frolicked and climbed. Justice of the Peace David Pareya, who served as master of ceremonies, asked the crowd to grow quiet and enjoy the sounds of joy nearby. He said the children represent the community's continued hold on recovery.

"The explosion was on a Wednesday night, and the thing I was most proud of was that, despite losing three of our four schools, we had classes the following Monday. Students missed two days. That's incredible," West Baptist Church Pastor John Crowder said. "I will always remember that Monday morning, seeing children laughing and running on the elementary school playground. I thought, 'We have a future.'"

Much was said Saturday about the courage and faith exhibited by the West community as it methodically dealt with the devastation. Muska himself received praise from several guests who recognized his efforts to rally state lawmakers and national organizations to assist the community.

Ron Siarnicki, from Maryland, executive director of the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation, said his group sent representatives within days of the explosion, staying long after they learned the best restaurants and kolache shops.

"Some organizations … their first words are, 'We'll be there for you,' and then after a few days, weeks or months, they forget about you," Muska said in response. "This organization was here almost from day one, and said they would stay as long we needed them. They have truly honored that commitment with follow-up calls, visits and donations to our memorial."

Siarnicki presented West with one more donation: a check for $100,000.

Honored guests Saturday included relatives of the 15 people killed April 17, 2013. Pareya read the names of those who lost their lives: Morris Bridges Jr., Cody Dragoo, Joey Pustejovsky Jr., Robert Snokhous, Doug Snokhous, Jimmy Matus, Buck Uptmor, Luckey Harris, Perry Calvin, Jerry Chapman, Cyrus Reed, Kevin Sanders, Adolph Lander, Judith Monroe and Mariano Saldivar.

Longtime West volunteer firefighter Eddie Hykel, 60, survived serious injuries during the explosion only to die late last month when struck by a big rig while working a car fire on Interstate 35.

Several political figures attended Saturday's ceremony, including State Rep. Charles "Doc" Anderson, State Rep. Kyle Kacal and Texas Sen. Brian Birdwell. Letters were read from U.S. Senators from Texas, Ted Cruz and John Cornyn. U.S. Rep. Pete Sessions was represented by a staffer.

Local elected officials attending included McLennan County Sheriff Parnell McNamara, District Attorney Josh Tetens, McLennan County Commissioner Will Jones and McLennan County Court-at-Law Judge Ryan Luna.

Anderson said tragedy can strike instantly, testing a community's mettle. He said West and its neighbors passed the test with flying colors, "coming together in chaos, in renewal and in growth, not in hours, days, weeks or months of what happened … but over 10 years."

"Times like these bring out the best in Texans," Cruz said in his letter. "I pray each day for your continued healing."

Muska, who paused as a train rumbled near the memorial site, said he marvels at "how many people were involved in so many ways," locally, statewide and nationally providing financial support and encouragement.

"But the sense of loss overwhelms me in quiet moments," Muska said. "I've asked God thousands of times, 'Why do bad things happen to good people?' I've not yet received an answer. I guess they make us stronger.

"You must have rain to have a rainbow," he said. "Now we have ours."