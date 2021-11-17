Chalk Bluff Volunteer Fire Department to disband

Two years after the U.S. Department of Agriculture repossessed the Chalk Bluff Volunteer Fire Department's pumper truck for defaulting on a loan, the volunteer department is disbanding operations that began 37 years ago.

Elm Mott Fire and Rescue Chief Casey Perry said his volunteer agency will take over the 17-square-mile coverage area when the Chalk Bluff VFD dissolves Dec. 1. Perry said all volunteer agencies work together in the county as needed, and that Chalk Bluff volunteers provided valuable assistance to the Elm Mott department a decade ago when it was struggling with a variety of issues, financial and otherwise.

"The members of the Chalk Bluff Fire Department stepped up to the plate and assisted us tremendously in our restructure as we built our membership. Whether it be through trainings or responding to assist us on a rollover accident at 3 a.m., they answered the call without fail," Perry said in a statement. "The bond that has been built over the past decade is one that I hold close to my heart and will always be grateful for. Now the time has come for us to repay the generosity and selflessness shown by Chalk Bluff Fire and its community."