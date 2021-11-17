Chalk Bluff Volunteer Fire Department to disband

Two years after the U.S. Department of Agriculture repossessed the Chalk Bluff Volunteer Fire Department's pumper truck for defaulting on a loan, the volunteer department is disbanding operations that began 37 years ago.
Elm Mott Fire and Rescue Chief Casey Perry said his volunteer agency will take over the 17-square-mile coverage area when the Chalk Bluff VFD dissolves Dec. 1. Perry said all volunteer agencies work together in the county as needed, and that Chalk Bluff volunteers provided valuable assistance to the Elm Mott department a decade ago when it was struggling with a variety of issues, financial and otherwise.
"The members of the Chalk Bluff Fire Department stepped up to the plate and assisted us tremendously in our restructure as we built our membership. Whether it be through trainings or responding to assist us on a rollover accident at 3 a.m., they answered the call without fail," Perry said in a statement. "The bond that has been built over the past decade is one that I hold close to my heart and will always be grateful for. Now the time has come for us to repay the generosity and selflessness shown by Chalk Bluff Fire and its community."
With the dissolution of the Chalk Bluff department, the number of volunteer fire departments in McLennan County will drop to 13. Those include Bruceville-Eddy, China Spring, Downsville, Elm Mott, Gholson, Lorena, Mart, McGregor, Riesel, Robinson, Ross, Speegleville and West. McLennan County provides an annual supplement of $240,111 that is split among the 14 units, but volunteer fire departments historically have been strapped for cash, relying on fundraisers and the generosity of the people they serve.
"Through many years of trial and tribulation, it has become evident that trying to repair and 'rebrand' CBVFD has proven to be a seemingly never-ending effort with no relief in sight," Perry said. "The members of the Chalk Bluff Fire Department should be commended for their tireless efforts to continue to serve the community even in the face of adversity."
Perry said Elm Mott Fire and Rescue will embark on "aggressive" fundraising campaigns to try to offset the additional territory it is taking on in addition to the 20-square-mile area it already covers. Chalk Bluff, about seven miles north of Waco, includes about 1,400 homes and 4,000 residents.
Seven of the Elm Mott volunteers, including Perry, live in Chalk Bluff, so they intend to move one of the Elm Mott VFD trucks and gear into the Chalk Bluff facility to speed response time, Perry said.
"Financially, it will impact us pretty hard," Perry said. "We will have additional trucks and a building to insure and we will have to replace or repair subpar equipment."
Perry said it was a hard, but necessary decision for the Chalk Bluff volunteers.
"However, it goes to show what the heart of a volunteer stands for," he said. "The CBVFD membership loves this community so much that as a final selfless act of servitude the members voted to ensure the residents of Chalk Bluff would never be without a fire department."
Perry plans to call a community meeting in coming weeks to answer questions and discuss concerns during the transition.
Former Chalk Bluff leaders tried to rally the community's support in 2017 when the department was in danger of defaulting on a loan from the USDA used to buy a new pumper truck in 2004. At that time, the group owed $115,000 on the loan and was trying to keep up with annual payments of $12,000.
The USDA took the truck back in 2019.