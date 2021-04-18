Challenger League launching last season at current location

"They haven't filled in all the details. All I know is construction is on the way, and we were told this would probably be the last year for the field we're accustomed to playing on," Rosas said of the work schedule.

Rosas said he hopes to learn more about the proposed field's exact location when he and other Challenger representatives meet soon with city officials.

He sees the need for change, though current accommodations have well served youngsters with mental and physical disabilities, those who crave their own day in the sunshine, swinging a bat, running around the bases or rolling in a wheelchair, waving at friends and family in the stands.

"This has always been a learning process," Rosas said. "We need much larger dugouts, larger than the ones we have now. When the Challenger field was built, they enlarged the dugouts quite a bit, and we thought there would be plenty of room to accommodate wheelchairs and other devices kids use. But we could use dugouts twice the size of what we have currently."

Rosas said he also would suggest roomier bleachers.