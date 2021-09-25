Challenger Little League bids old fields goodbye with promise of new spot at $6.7 million ballpark

The ballfield complex is part of an ongoing redevelopment of the land in and around the Extraco Events Center, partially funded by a venue tax that county voters approved to be added to lodging and car rentals. The county has already used the venue tax receipts to build a multipurpose facility called the Base, and it has arranged to relocate Waco Independent School District's Paul Tyson Field to allow for an Extraco Events Center expansion.

The new Tyson, partially funded by the venue tax, is well underway, but the ballfield project envisioned between the U.S. Army recruitment center and North 44th Street is taking more time. The city will remove the road that now bisects the tract and create a new entry on Trice Avenue for the Cobbs Recycling Center.

Michelle McCollum, who has been a volunteer with Challenger Little League since she helped get it started in 1990, said the upgrade and expansion is welcome, especially considering the growth of the league.

Before the pandemic, the league by 2019 had grown to 15 teams with 224 players ages 4 to adult. The league was dormant in 2020 due to COVID-19, and some players chose to sit out the 2021 season due to health concerns, leaving only 14 teams.

"That's still incredible," McCollum said.

She expects the numbers to rebound quickly.