Champions of Christian Service lauded

Davis became involved in Care Net Pregnancy Center in late 2019 through his wife, Denise, who met with Care Net President and CEO Deborah McGregor when she served as a Mothers of Preschoolers mentor. He has been volunteering at Care Net since. Care Net provides mothers of unplanned pregnancies with medical services, counselling programs, parenting education, and aids them with becoming independently established.

Davis said he likes volunteering at Care Net because it saves lives. He serves in areas of materials management and provides handyman services.

Davis is retired after more than 30 years in telecommunications. He and Denise have been married for 42 years. They have two married and grown children and six grandchildren.

The Stimson family has been serving Talitha Koum Institute for several years. Typically, the Stimsons arrive on Saturday mornings to provide needed tasks, such as sterilizing the ball pit or creating pebbled paths on a playground.

Parents Stephen and Jamie Stimson and their children Will, James and Macy can be counted on to fold laundry, reshelve materials, sort donations, weed the butterfly garden and much more at Talitha Koum.

The kids have brought classmates to serve alongside them and the Stimsons have invited families from their church to join in. They encourage families not only to help serve at a place that brings healing and hope to marginalized and neglected children, but also to equip families to foster a lifestyle of service and loving others.