Changes coming for Parade magazine in Trib, nationwide

Parade page

A full-page Parade offering will continue in the printed Sunday Tribune-Herald beginning weekly Nov. 20 while the entire Parade magazine will continue to be offered in the e-edition, available at wacotrib.com/eedition.

 Parade magazine, provided

Parade magazine, which has been inserted into newspapers across the nation for decades, recently announced it will discontinue its print publication after today’s edition (Sunday, Nov. 13) and move exclusively to an e-edition product.

Of course, all print and digital subscribers of the Waco Tribune-Herald will have access to Parade’s weekly electronic magazine on our e-edition platforms.

Starting with the Sunday, Nov. 20 edition, the Trib will offer a brand-new weekly page in the print edition that will include some of Parade’s best content. Not only will the new offering include Parade’s cover story for the week, it will also include a fun and challenging number puzzle called Numbrix.

This enhanced content partnership between the Trib and Parade is meant to ensure that you, our loyal readers, continue to receive the best that Parade has to offer inside our printed newspaper, as well as within our e-edition products, every week.

Thank you for supporting local journalism by way of your subscription to the Trib, and we hope you enjoy the new Parade page, as well as the new Parade e-edition magazine, in next Sunday’s print edition.

