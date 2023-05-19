Longtime Waco-area law enforcement official Steve January, chief deputy at the sheriff’s office, died Friday at 64, several months after a cancer diagnosis.

"We're all heartbroken over this," McLennan County Sheriff Parnell McNamara said Friday. "Pancreatic cancer took him. He's been dealing with that since I made him chief deputy in January."

A 34-year veteran of law enforcement, January began his career with the Waco Police Department around 1989 and served there for 23 years, including 17 years in the special crimes unit, investigating homicides and other serious crimes against people.

After retiring from the Waco Police Department, January worked for the sheriff's late brother, Mike McNamara, as an investigator in the McLennan County District Attorney's Office for about four years. In May 2016, January became a captain in the sheriff's office, where his first responsibilities were overseeing the patrol division and courthouse security. Later, he became commander of the office's criminal investigation division.

In January 2023, Sheriff Parnell McNamara made him chief deputy.

"A true law enforcement professional and a true fiend," McNamara said of January. "I could always depend on Steve to get the job done the right way. He left us far too soon."

A visitation will be held for January from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday at Waco Memorial Funeral Home, 6623 Interstate 35, followed by his funeral service at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday at Crestview Church of Christ, 7129 Delhi Road.

January's burial ceremony will be private, for family only.

County Judge Scott Felton said he was sorry to hear of January's passing and that he extends sympathy to his family, friends and colleagues.

"Steve was well known in this county as a very friendly gentlemen." Felton said. "He was a real leader of men and highly respected in law enforcement agencies."

Waco police spokesperson Cierra Shipley said the department is saddened by January's death and, "Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends and coworkers."

Woodway Public Safety Director Bret Crook said he has known and worked with January almost his whole career.

"It's a great loss," Crook said of January's passing. "Steve was at Waco Police Department when my mother worked for the sheriff's department."

January was a Waco native and graduated from La Vega High School. He attended Baylor University for two years, worked for Safeway Stores in the late '70s and early '80s, and ran a cleaning business with his wife, Alice, for several years before starting his law enforcement career, according to his obituary.

McNamara said he appreciates all the respect and kindness the community has shown.

"The outpouring of love means so much," McNamara said. "We appreciate that."

He said January was a good leader and a good trainer.

"Steve was always willing to help the younger guys passing on his investigative knowledge and skills," McNamara said. "He was a a tremendous homicide investigator, an incredible person … one of the finest lawmen I ever had the opportunity to work with.

"He was very dedicated and serious. Steve was well liked by all who knew him and worked with him. He was efficient and dependable, but he was also kind. These days it's very important to be kind in law enforcement. It will be difficult to fill his boots."