China Spring ballfields get $260,000 grant from Pilgrim's

A small youth sports organization in China Spring is taking a big step forward with help from a $260,000 grant from Pilgrim’s.
The poultry giant, which employs more than 500 in Waco, on Thursday announced the funding for improvements at the China Spring Youth Athletic Association’s ballfields at 1847 Jackson Lane.
The ballfields near Wortham Bend Road will get new synthetic turf infields, remodeled concessions stands and bathrooms that will be double the size of the current ones, association president Tommy Sutton said.
Sutton said the improvements will help make the rural ballfields compete for state and regional tournaments.
This is by far the largest contribution the organization has received since building the ballfields on donated land 40 years ago.
“It’s still unbelievable,” he said. “It’s like a dream.”
“We are humbled to have the opportunity to support youth and families in our hometown,” said Kyle Martin, Pilgrim’s Waco operations manager, in a news release. “Through the Hometown Strong initiative and in collaboration with CSYAA, we believe this investment will help build a stronger future and make a difference for our community.”
Sutton said some members of the board worked at Pilgrim’s and knew about the opportunity to apply for the corporate program. He said the donation will make “a tremendous impact” on the community.
The ballfields are in an unincorporated part of the China Spring community, a fast-growing area that largely lies within the city of Waco. An estimated 10,000 to 15,000 people live in the area.
The city of Waco has announced plans to spend $550,000 in this budget year acquiring land for a new park in China Spring. Parks officials hope to spend $1.1 million the following year to develop the park.
Jonathan Cook, director of Waco Parks and Recreation, said he had not heard of the Pilgrim’s grant, and the ballfield project is not connected with the new park. But he said the projects will complement each other.
“Any time we can have partners like the youth association create amenities like this, it’s for the good of the community,” he said. “That’s what it takes to have a thriving recreational program.”
Cook and Sutton both said they hope to work together on expanding recreational opportunities in China Spring.
