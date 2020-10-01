China Spring ballfields get $260,000 grant from Pilgrim's

A small youth sports organization in China Spring is taking a big step forward with help from a $260,000 grant from Pilgrim’s.

The poultry giant, which employs more than 500 in Waco, on Thursday announced the funding for improvements at the China Spring Youth Athletic Association’s ballfields at 1847 Jackson Lane.

The ballfields near Wortham Bend Road will get new synthetic turf infields, remodeled concessions stands and bathrooms that will be double the size of the current ones, association president Tommy Sutton said.

Sutton said the improvements will help make the rural ballfields compete for state and regional tournaments.

This is by far the largest contribution the organization has received since building the ballfields on donated land 40 years ago.

“It’s still unbelievable,” he said. “It’s like a dream.”

“We are humbled to have the opportunity to support youth and families in our hometown,” said Kyle Martin, Pilgrim’s Waco operations manager, in a news release. “Through the Hometown Strong initiative and in collaboration with CSYAA, we believe this investment will help build a stronger future and make a difference for our community.”