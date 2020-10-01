China Spring ballfields to get $250,000 upgrade with Pilgrim's grant

Sutton said supporters of the organization worked at Pilgrim’s and knew about the opportunity to apply for the corporate program. He said the donation will make “a tremendous impact” on the community.

The ballfields are in an unincorporated part of the China Spring community, a fast-growing area that largely lies in the city of Waco. An estimated 10,000 to 15,000 people live in the area.

The city of Waco has announced plans to spend $550,000 in this budget year buying land for a new park in China Spring. Parks officials hope to spend $1.1 million the following year to develop the park.

Waco Parks and Recreation Director Jonathan Cook said he had not heard of the Pilgrim’s grant, and the ballfield project is not connected with the new park. But he said the projects will complement each other.

“Any time we can have partners like the youth association create amenities like this, it’s for the good of the community,” Cook said. “That’s what it takes to have a thriving recreational program.”

Cook and Sutton both said they hope to work together on expanding recreational opportunities in China Spring.

This story has been revised to clarify that $10,000 of Pilgrim's local contribution of $260,000 will go to another organization.

