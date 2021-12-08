China Spring girl, 12, dies from injuries after truck hits bicycle

A 12-year-old China Spring student who was struck by a pickup truck after school on Monday has died from her injuries, according to the Waco Police Department.

Alina Miller, a seventh-grader at China Spring Middle School, was hit by a pickup while riding her bicycle about 4 p.m. at Orchid Lane and Salem Way. A statement from the Waco Police Department said Tuesday that the investigation into the incident is ongoing.

The student initially was taken to a local hospital before being flown to a Temple hospital, officials said.

China Spring Superintendent Marc Faulkner said Tuesday the girl rode the bus home from school and was riding her bicycle with friends when the driver of a pickup truck struck her.

Faulkner, who went to the scene of the incident, said the pickup driver stopped and tried to assist the girl with others before Waco police officers and paramedics arrived. The driver said the sun was in his eyes and he did not see the girl riding her bike, Faulkner said.

“I just think it was a tragic accident,” Faulkner said Tuesday.

The girl had been a China Spring student for about a year, he said. The school is providing additional counselors at the middle school for students.

