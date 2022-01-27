 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
China Spring principal receives Patriot Award
China Spring principal receives Patriot Award

Patriot Rutherford

China Spring High School principal Dr. Max Rutherford (left) accepts a Secretary of Defense Patriot Award from Ronald Rivers (center), area chairman for the Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve. Rutherford was nominated by Air Force Staff Sgt. Johnnie Day (right).

 Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve, provided

Max Rutherford, principal at China Spring High School, was presented a Secretary of Defense Patriot Award from the Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve.

The award, given from the organization based at Camp Mabry in Austin, recognizes civilian employers who support National Guardsmen and members of the U.S. military reserve branches. Employers are nominated by a service member who works directly under their supervision.

Rutherford was nominated by Air Force Staff Sgt. Johnnie Day, a teacher at the school who is assigned to the 301st Logistics Readiness Squadron in Fort Worth.

In Day’s nomination letter, he wrote that Rutherford supported his military service.

“During my time working with Dr. Rutherford I have been deployed for six months, participated in several multi-day events in which Dr. Rutherford provided substitute teachers ... to ensure I did not lose any personal days for my service.

“Dr. Rutherford proudly displays a flag flown for the district while I deployed at Adab, a city bordering Iraq and Yemen in a high-visibility area for students, staff and visitors to our school to see.”

