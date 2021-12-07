China Spring seventh grader in critical condition after pickup hits her bicycle

A seventh grader at China Spring Middle School was seriously injured Monday evening when a pickup hit her as she was riding her bicycle after school.

The 12-year-old girl was taken to a local hospital before being flown to a Temple hospital in critical condition, Waco police and school officials said.

China Spring Superintendent Marc Faulkner said Tuesday the girl, whom he and Waco police declined to identify out of privacy concerns for her family, rode the bus home from school and was riding her bicycle with friends about 4 p.m. when the driver of a pickup truck struck her at Orchid Lane and Salem Way.

Faulkner, who went to the scene of the incident, said the pickup driver stopped and tried to assist the girl with others before Waco police officers and paramedics arrived. The driver said the sun was in his eyes and he never saw the girl on the bicycle, Faulkner said.

"I just think it was a tragic accident," Faulkner said.

The girl had been a China Spring student for about a year, he said. The school is providing additional counselors at the middle school for students.

