China Spring ISD incoming freshman Knox Outlaw won first place in the Knights of Columbus State Free Throw Contest (boys 14 division) held in March in San Antonio.

Knox, the son of Autumn and Mark Outlaw, won three rounds (local, city, regional) before advancing to the state competition. He made 22 out of 25 shots at the state level.

His dad competed in this same contest in 1990 (certificate and newspaper writeup pictured below). Knox advanced further than his dad.