China Spring students receive Leasley Scholarships

The Randy Leasley Scholarship Fund has awarded $10,000 scholarships to China Spring High School seniors Dawson Exline and William Bradshaw.

Exline graduated with a 3.8 grade-point average. He was a member of the football, powerlifting, track and golf teams. He plans to attend Lamar University in Beaumont.

Bradshaw was a member of Peer Assistance and Leadership, National Honor Society, Spanish Club and Fellowship of Christian Athletes. He was the Super Centex soccer player of the year. He plans to attend East Texas Baptist University in Marshall.

The two recipients were selected from more than 30 applicants.

The Randy Leasley Scholarship Fund has now awarded $118,000 in scholarships to college-bound China Spring seniors. The fund is named after the longtime China Spring basketball and golf coach who died in 2004.

