Saturday

Car show, 10 a.m., Bible Way Church, 2800 Gurley Ave. Free food served, and random drawing for prizes at 1 p.m. Call: 254-857-4819 for more information.

Sunday

Palm Sunday Worship, 11 a.m., Woodway First United Methodist Church, 21000 Woodway Drive. Email: wfumc@woodwayfumc.org.

Palm Sunday worship service, 10:30 a.m., Church Under the Bridge, at the 4th-5th Street bridge below I-35. Service features a live donkey.

Wednesday

Bible study, 7 p.m., Hewitt Community Church, 212 Kiowa Trail, Hewitt. Call: 254-235-6827.

Thursday

Maundy Thursday worship and communion, 6:30 p.m., Woodway First United Methodist Church, 21000 Woodway Drive. Email: wfumc@woodwayfumc.org.

Maundy Thursday worship service, 5:30 p.m., Church Under the Bridge. Service takes place in the cemetery behind the Texas Sports Hall of Fame (near the Texas Ranger Museum).

Friday

Good Friday meal & program, 6:30 p.m., Woodway First United Methodist Church, 21000 Woodway Drive. Email: wfumc@woodwayfumc.org

Upcoming

Resurrection Sunday service, 11 a.m., April 9, Waco Full Gospel Holy Temple Church, 512 Hillsboro Dr. Call: 469 236-7800.

Easter Sunday Sunrise service, 7 a.m. Traditional worship at 11 a.m., April 9, Woodway First United Methodist Church, 21000 Woodway Drive. Email: wfumc@woodwayfumc.org.

Easter worship and baptism service, 10:45 a.m., April 9, Church Under the Bridge. Service at Camp Hope, off Hwy 84 and Val Verde Rd. Picnic will follow. Call: 254-235-7818.

Eighth annual Ushers Day program, 3 p.m. April 23, Waco Worship Center, 3328 Alta Vista Drive. Guest church: Greater Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church. Call: 254-662-9008.

Annual church festival for St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church, 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. April 30, Geneva Hall, 740 S. Connally Drive in Elm Mott. Fried chicken meal catered by Eddie Ray’s Smokehouse, $13.

Priest, sobriety coach, and writer Erin Jean Warde, 7 p.m., St. Alban's Episcopal Church, 305 North 30th St. Warde will speak about her new book, "Sober Spirituality: The Joy of a Mindful Relationship with Alcohol."

25th choir annual, 3 p.m. May 7, Waco Worship Center, 3328 Alta Vista Drive. Call: 254-214-4634.

Jacquez Cleveland Annual Musical, 6 p.m. May 20, Waco Worship Center, 3238 Alta Vista Drive. Special guest: Maryann & God’s Elect, Grace Praise Dancers, Debra Wilson & Genesis. Call: 254-314-3547.

Scout meeting, 10-11:30 a.m., second and fourth Saturdays, New Deliverance Missionary Baptist Church, 1400 N. Fifth St. Call: 254-867-1109 or 254-749-2441.