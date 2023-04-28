Saturday

Dejuan Adamson & the Anointed Worshippers, 4 p.m., Toliver Chapel Baptist Church, 1402 Elm Ave. Featuring Thompson community singers, Mississippi mass choir, Potter’s House mass choir, Tri-city singers, Dr. Ricky Dillard, Thomas Whitfield, Kevin Lemons and special guest Brian Dunlap & 1Purpose. Call: 254-799-6150.

Sunday

Annual church festival for St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church, 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Geneva Hall, 740 S. Connally Drive in Elm Mott. Fried chicken meal catered by Eddie Ray’s Smokehouse, $13.

Mission Service, 11 a.m., St. Mark Missionary Baptist Church, 422 Sherman St. Guest speaker: Vicki Stone, Pleasant Grove Baptist Church. Call: 254-757-0552.

Wednesday

Bible study, 7 p.m., Hewitt Community Church, 212 Kiowa Trail, Hewitt. Call: 254-235-6827.

Erin Jean Warde (priest, sobriety coach and writer), 7 p.m. May 3, St. Alban’s Episcopal Church parish hall, 305 N. 30th St. Warde will speak about her book “Sober Spirituality: The Joy of a Mindful Relationship with Alcohol.”

Friday

Founders Day Weekend musical, 7 p.m., Greater Bible Way Church, 1901 Herring Ave.

Upcoming

Church dedication, 3 p.m., May 6, Waco Full Gospel Holy Temple, 512 Hillsboro Drive. Call: 254-799-1006.

25th choir annual, 3 p.m. May 7, Waco Worship Center, 3328 Alta Vista Drive. Call: 254-214-4634.

Founders Day Weekend anniversary hour, 3 p.m., May 7, Greater Bible Way Church, 1901 Herring Ave. Speaker: Sharyon Cox Irizarry, Resurrection Revival Church, Bryan.

Waco Aglow meeting, 7-9 p.m.,May 11, Olive Branch Christian Fellowship, 1101 Columbus Ave. Call: 254-733-6161.

Jacquez Cleveland Annual Musical, 6 p.m. May 20, Waco Worship Center, 3338 Alta Vista Drive. Special guests: Maryann and God’s Elect, Grace Praise Dancers, Debra Wilson & Genesis. Call: 254-314-3547.

Women's Missionary Day Brunch, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., May 20, Edwards Chapel AME Church, 3600 North 21st Street. $10. Call: 254-744-6497.

Pastor’s appreciation musical, 6:45 a.m. June 9, New Deliverance Missionary Baptist Church, 1400 N. Fifth St. Call: 254-867-1109 or 254-749-2441.

Pastor’s 23rd appreciation service, 3:30 p.m. June 11, New Deliverance Missionary Baptist Church, 1400 N. Fifth St. Speaker: James Riley. Call: 254-867-1109 or 254-749-2441.

Girl Scout/Boy Scout car wash with New Deliverance Missionary Baptist Church, 10 a.m. to noon July 8, Jack’s Stereo, 1016 N. Valley Mills Drive. $10.

Scout meeting, 10-11:30 a.m. second and fourth Saturdays, New Deliverance Missionary Baptist Church, 1400 N. Fifth St. Call: 254-867-1109 or 254-749-2441.

