Sunday

Easter Sunday sunrise service, 7 a.m., traditional worship, 11 a.m., Woodway First United Methodist Church, 21000 Woodway Drive. Email: wfumc@woodwayfumc.org.

Community Easter sunrise Service, 7 a.m., Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church, 475 Wesley Chapel Road, Gholson. Breakfast to follow. Call: 254-855-1144.

Easter worship and baptism service, 10:45 a.m., Church Under the Bridge. Service at Camp Hope, off Highway 84 and Val Verde Road. Picnic will follow. Call: 254-235-7818.

Resurrection Sunday service, 11 a.m., Waco Full Gospel Holy Temple Church, 512 Hillsboro Drive. Call: 469 236-7800.

Wednesday

Bible study, 7 p.m., Hewitt Community Church, 212 Kiowa Trail, Hewitt. Call: 254-235-6827.

Upcoming

Texas Hill Country Gospel Jubilee concert, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 22, Our Hospice House resale shop, 1208 N. Robinson Drive. Free.

Eighth annual Ushers Day program, 3 p.m. April 23, Waco Worship Center, 3328 Alta Vista Drive. Guest church: Greater Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church. Call: 254-662-9008.

Dejuan Adamson & the Anointed Worshippers, 4 p.m., April 29, Toliver Chapel Baptist Church, 1402 Elm Ave. Featuring Thompson community singers, Mississippi mass choir, Potter’s House mass choir, Tri-city singers, Dr. Ricky Dillard, Thomas Whitfield, Kevin Lemons and special guest Brian Dunlap & 1Purpose. Call: 254-799-6150.

Annual church festival for St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church, 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. April 30, Geneva Hall, 740 S. Connally Drive in Elm Mott. Fried chicken meal catered by Eddie Ray’s Smokehouse, $13.

Erin Jean Warde (priest, sobriety coach and writer), 7 p.m. May 3, St. Alban’s Episcopal Church, 305 North 30th St. Warde will speak about her book “Sober Spirituality: The Joy of a Mindful Relationship with Alcohol.”

25th choir annual, 3 p.m. May 7, Waco Worship Center, 3328 Alta Vista Drive. Call: 254-214-4634.

Jacquez Cleveland Annual Musical, 6 p.m. May 20, Waco Worship Center, 3238 Alta Vista Drive. Special guest: Maryann and God’s Elect, Grace Praise Dancers, Debra Wilson & Genesis. Call: 254-314-3547.

Scout meeting, 10-11:30 a.m., second and fourth Saturdays, New Deliverance Missionary Baptist Church, 1400 N. Fifth St. Call: 254-867-1109 or 254-749-2441.