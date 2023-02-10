Saturday

Nonperishable food giveaway, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 11, St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 1312 Dallas St.

Wednesday

Bible study, 7 p.m., Hewitt Community Church, 212 Kiowa Trail, Hewitt. Call: 254-235-6827.

Upcoming

33rd Church Anniversary, 3 P.M., Feb. 19, St. Mark Missionary Baptist Church, 422 Sherman St. Guest: Pastor Derrick Bledsoe, St. John Baptist Church. Call: 254-757-0552.

Friend and Family Day, 3:30 p.m. Feb. 19, New Deliverance Missionary Baptist Church, 1400 N. Fifth St. Speaker: Pastor Wanda Lee of Bible Way Church in Waco. Call: 254-867-1109 or 254-749-2441.

23rd church anniversary, 3:30 p.m. March 19, New Deliverance Missionary Baptist Church, 1400 N. Fifth St. Speaker: Lee A. Edwards of Kingdom Life Fellowship Church in McKinney. Call: 254-867-1109 or 254-749-2441.

Community musical, 6:30 p.m., March 17, New Deliverance Missionary Baptist Church, 1400 N. Fifth St.. All choirs and singers welcome. Call: 254-867-1109 or 254-749-2441.

Scout meeting, 10-11:30 a.m., 2nd and 4th Saturday, New Deliverance Missionary Baptist Church, 1400 N. Fifth St. Call: 254-867-1109 or 254-749-2441.

Black history program, “Past 1400,” 10 a.m., Feb. 25, New Deliverance Missionary Baptist Church, 1400 N. Fifth St. Call: 254-867-1109 or 254-749-2441.

Items for Church Calendar must be submitted by noon Wednesday. Publication is not guaranteed. Items may be submitted online at www.wacotrib.com/goingson; mailed to Church Calendar, Waco Tribune-Herald, P.O. Box 2588, Waco 76702-2588; or emailed to goingson@wacotrib.com.