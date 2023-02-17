Sunday

Soul food lunch, 11:30 a.m., St John the Baptist Catholic Church, 1312 Dallas St. $13 for adults, $6 for kids. Call: 254-752-1792.

33rd church anniversary, 3 p.m., St. Mark Missionary Baptist Church, 422 Sherman St. Guest: Pastor Derrick Bledsoe, St. John Baptist Church. Call: 254-757-0552.

Friend and Family Day, 3:30 p.m., New Deliverance Missionary Baptist Church, 1400 N. Fifth St. Speaker: Pastor Wanda Lee of Bible Way Church in Waco. Call: 254-867-1109 or 254-749-2441.

Wednesday

Ash Wednesday service, 6:30 p.m., Woodway First United Methodist Church, 21000 Woodway Drive.

Bible study, 7 p.m., Hewitt Community Church, 212 Kiowa Trail, Hewitt. Call: 254-235-6827.

Upcoming

Black history program “Past 1400,” 10 a.m. Feb. 25, New Deliverance Missionary Baptist Church, 1400 N. Fifth St. Call: 254-867-1109 or 254-749-2441.

Community musical, 6:30 p.m. March 17, New Deliverance Missionary Baptist Church, 1400 N. Fifth St. All choirs and singers welcome. Call: 254-867-1109 or 254-749-2441.

23rd church anniversary, 3:30 p.m. March 19, New Deliverance Missionary Baptist Church, 1400 N. Fifth St. Speaker: Lee A. Edwards of Kingdom Life Fellowship Church in McKinney. Call: 254-867-1109 or 254-749-2441.

Scout meeting, 10-11:30 a.m., second and fourth Saturday, New Deliverance Missionary Baptist Church, 1400 N. Fifth St. Call: 254-867-1109 or 254-749-2441.