Saturday
Diaper giveaway, 10 a.m.-noon, Moldbreakers Fellowship, 7509 E. Fairway Road, Woodway.
Sunday
Black history program “Past 1400,” 10 a.m., New Deliverance Missionary Baptist Church, 1400 N. Fifth St. Call: 254-867-1109 or 254-749-2441.
Wednesday
Bible study, 7 p.m., Hewitt Community Church, 212 Kiowa Trail, Hewitt. Call: 254-235-6827.
Friday
Lenten fish fry, 4:30-7 p.m., St. Joseph's Church, 9646 Elk Road. $12, to-go or dine-in.
Fish fry, 3:30-7:15 p.m., Westphalia Knights of Columbus Council #13902, 300 State Highway 320. $12, to-go only.
Upcoming
Community musical, 6:30 p.m. March 17, New Deliverance Missionary Baptist Church, 1400 N. Fifth St. All choirs and singers welcome. Call: 254-867-1109 or 254-749-2441.
23rd church anniversary, 3:30 p.m. March 19, New Deliverance Missionary Baptist Church, 1400 N. Fifth St. Speaker: Lee A. Edwards of Kingdom Life Fellowship Church in McKinney. Call: 254-867-1109 or 254-749-2441.
Scout meeting, 10-11:30 a.m., second and fourth Saturday, New Deliverance Missionary Baptist Church, 1400 N. Fifth St. Call: 254-867-1109 or 254-749-2441.
