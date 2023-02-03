Saturday

Cultural bazaar, New Hope Baptist Church, 915 N. Sixth St. Call: 254-744-5800 or 202-320-8028.

Wednesday

Bible study, 7 p.m., Hewitt Community Church, 212 Kiowa Trail, Hewitt. Call: 254-235-6827.

Upcoming

Nonperishable food giveaway, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 11, St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 1312 Dallas St.

Friend and Family Day, 3:30 p.m. Feb. 19, New Deliverance Missionary Baptist Church, 1400 N. Fifth St. Speaker: Pastor Wanda Lee of Bible Way Church in Waco. Call: 254-867-1109 or 254-749-2441.

23rd church anniversary, 3:30 p.m. March 19, New Deliverance Missionary Baptist Church, 1400 N. Fifth St. Speaker: Lee A. Edwards of Kingdom Life Fellowship Church in McKinney. Call: 254-867-1109 or 254-749-2441.

Community musical, 6:30 p.m., March 17, New Deliverance Missionary Baptist Church, 1400 N. Fifth St.. All choirs and singers welcome. Call: 254-867-1109 or 254-749-2441.

Scout meeting, 10-11:30 a.m., 2nd and 4th Saturday, New Deliverance Missionary Baptist Church, 1400 N. Fifth St. Call: 254-867-1109 or 254-749-2441.

Black history program, "Past 1400," 10 a.m., Feb. 25, New Deliverance Missionary Baptist Church, 1400 N. Fifth St. Call: 254-867-1109 or 254-749-2441.