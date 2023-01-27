 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
CHURCH CALENDAR

Church calendar: Jan. 28-Feb. 3

Wednesday

Bible study, 7 p.m., Hewitt Community Church, 212 Kiowa Trail, Hewitt. Call: 254-235-6827.

Upcoming

Cultural Bazaar, Feb. 4, New Hope Baptist Church, 915 N. Sixth St. Call: 254-744-5800 or 202-320-8028.

Friend and Family Day, 3:30 p.m. Feb. 19, New Deliverance Missionary Baptist Church, 1400 N. Fifth St. Speaker: Pastor Wanda Lee of Bible Way Church in Waco. Call: 254-867-1109 or 254-749-2441.

23rd church anniversary, 3:30 p.m. March 19, New Deliverance Missionary Baptist Church, 1400 N. Fifth St. Speaker: Lee A. Edwards of Kingdom Life Fellowship Church in McKinney. Call: 254-867-1109 or 254-749-2441.

