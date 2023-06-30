Sunday

Family and friends day, 9 a.m., Zion Hill Baptist Church, 2919 McKenzie Ave. Speaker: Niecey Payne, Trinity Temple of Deliverance.

Annual picnic, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., St. Joseph Catholic Church, 9656 Elk Road. Barbecue meal, live auction, bingo, jewelry booth, country store, kids’ games and cold drinks.

Youth Night: Checked By God, 6 p.m., Faith Walk Church, 700 S. Robinson Drive.

Wednesday

Bible study, 7 p.m., Hewitt Community Church, 212 Kiowa Trail, Hewitt. Call: 254-235-6827.

Upcoming

Girl Scout/Boy Scout car wash with New Deliverance Missionary Baptist Church, 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. July 8, Jack’s Stereo, 1016 N. Valley Mills Drive. $10.

Joshua Rogers gospel concert, 7 p.m., July 22, Life Cathedral Worship Center, 1301 Webster Ave. Tickets at eventbrite.com or call 254-759-2386. $30, VIP tickets $45.

Kurt Carr gospel concert, 6 p.m., August 26, Second Missionary Baptist Church, 2001 Dallas St. $25. Tickets can be purchased at eventbrite.com or BMB Ministries.

Scout meeting, 10-11:30 a.m. second and fourth Saturdays, New Deliverance Missionary Baptist Church, 1400 N. Fifth St. Call: 254-867-1109 or 254-749-2441.

Founder's Day, 3:30 p.m., Aug. 6, New Deliverance Missionary Baptist Church, 1400 N. Fifth St.. Speaker: Robert Cummings, Rising Star Baptist Church. Call: 254-867-1109 or 254-749-2441

New Deliverance MBC Pastor Stanley Adams' 65th birthday party, 2-6 p.m., Aug. 26 at Second Missionary Baptist Church, 2001 Dallas St. Gifts via Givelify. RSVP by Aug. 11. Call: 254-867-1109 or 254-749-2441