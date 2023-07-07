Saturday

Girl Scout/Boy Scout car wash with New Deliverance Missionary Baptist Church, 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Jack’s Stereo, 1016 N. Valley Mills Drive. $10.

Garage sale, 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Moldbreakers Fellowship, 7509 E. Fairway, Woodway.

Sunday

Friends & Family Day, Toliver Chapel Baptist Church, 1402 Elm Ave. Call: 254-799-6150.

Wednesday

Bible study, 7 p.m., Hewitt Community Church, 212 Kiowa Trail, Hewitt. Call: 254-235-6827.

Upcoming

Barbecue plate dinner, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 15, Faith Walk Church, 700 S. Robinson Dr., Robinson. $12. Call or text 254-235-1595 to order.

Revival/prayer meeting program, 11 a.m. July 16, St. Mark Missionary Baptist Church, 422 Sherman St. Speaker: Pastor Rachel Swain, Marshall Chapel Baptist Church. Call 254-757-0552.

Blood drive, 8-11 a.m. July 16, Westphalia Church of the Visitation parish hall, 144 Falls County Road 3000. Photo ID required to donate. Go to bswblood.com to schedule an appointment.

Joshua Rogers gospel concert, 7 p.m. July 22, Life Cathedral Worship Center, 1301 Webster Ave. $30, VIP $45. Tickets at eventbrite.com or by calling 254-759-2386.

Backpack Give-Away, 9:30 to 11 a.m., July 29, Oscar Duconge Park, 1504 J.J. Flewellen Road. While supplies last. Hosted by New Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church. Call: 254-753-8210.

Founder’s Day, 3:30 p.m. Aug. 6, New Deliverance Missionary Baptist Church, 1400 N. Fifth St.. Speaker: Robert Cummings, Rising Star Baptist Church. Call: 254-867-1109 or 254-749-2441.

New Deliverance MBC Pastor Stanley Adams’ 65th birthday party, 2-6 p.m. Aug. 26, Second Missionary Baptist Church, 2001 Dallas St. Gifts via Givelify. RSVP by Aug. 11. Call: 254-867-1109 or 254-749-2441.

Kurt Carr gospel concert, 6 p.m. Aug. 26, Second Missionary Baptist Church, 2001 Dallas St. $25. Tickets at eventbrite.com or via BMB Ministries.

She Will Conference Anchor Deep Tour, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 9, Church of the Open Door, 900 N. Loop 340, Bellmead. $25 online at shewillconference.com, $35 at the door, lunch included. Call: 830-385-1594.

Scout meeting, 10-11:30 a.m. second and fourth Saturdays, New Deliverance Missionary Baptist Church, 1400 N. Fifth St. Call: 254-867-1109 or 254-749-2441.

Items for Church Calendar must be submitted by noon Wednesday. Publication is not guaranteed. Items may be submitted online at www.wacotrib.com/goingson; mailed to Church Calendar, Waco Tribune-Herald, P.O. Box 2588, Waco 76702-2588; or emailed to goingson@wacotrib.com.