Sunday

157th anniversary celebration, New Hope Baptist Church, 915 N. Sixth St. Morning speaker: Rev. William Hutchison, lifelong member and fourth descendant of founder Dilsey Allen. Afternoon guests: Rev. Dr. Matt Snowden, Rev. S.J. O’Bryan.

Farewell message by Rev. Joe Bedford, 11 a.m., St. Mark Missionary Baptist Church, 422 Sherman St. Call: 254-757-0552.

Anniversary service for Pastor Alvin and Myrtle Jones, 11:30 a.m., Sunset Baptist Church, 220 County Road 109, Riesel. Guest: Waylon Sias and Zion Hill Baptist Church.

Black history program, 3:30 p.m., True Vine Worship Center, 2400 Colonial Ave. Speaker: Rev. Robert Cummings, Rising Star Baptist Church.

Pastor’s 23rd appreciation service, 3:30 p.m., New Deliverance Missionary Baptist Church, 1400 N. Fifth St. Speaker: James Riley. Call: 254-867-1109 or 254-749-2441.

Men’s day annual service, 4 p.m., Greater Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church, 1100 Gholson Road. Speaker: Carlton Stimpson, Open Door COGIC. Call: 254-292-0056.

Gospel singer Brent Jones concert, 6 p.m., Greater New Light Baptist Church, 925 N. 18th St. Free admission.

Monday

Vacation Bible School, 5-7 p.m., Toliver Chapel Baptist Church, 1402 Elm Ave. Call: 254-799-6150.

Wednesday

Bible study, 7 p.m., Hewitt Community Church, 212 Kiowa Trail, Hewitt. Call: 254-235-6827.

Upcoming

Gospel fest community Juneteenth celebration, 11 a.m. June 19, Carver Park Baptist Church, 1020 Herring Ave. Live gospel music, inspirational speakers, kids' activities and vendor booths. Bring tents, tables, chairs and coolers, no alcoholic beverages allowed. Call: 254-855-9437 for volunteers and vendors.

Annual picnic, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 25, St. Joseph Catholic Church, 9656 Elk Road. Barbecue meal, live auction, bingo, jewelry booth, country store, kids’ games and cold drinks.

Girl Scout/Boy Scout car wash with New Deliverance Missionary Baptist Church, 10 a.m. to noon July 8, Jack’s Stereo, 1016 N. Valley Mills Drive. $10.

Scout meeting, 10-11:30 a.m. second and fourth Saturdays, New Deliverance Missionary Baptist Church, 1400 N. Fifth St. Call: 254-867-1109 or 254-749-2441.