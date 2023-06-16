Monday
Gospel fest community Juneteenth celebration, 11 a.m., Carver Park Baptist Church, 1020 Herring Ave. Live gospel music, inspirational speakers, kids’ activities and vendor booths. Bring tents, tables, chairs and coolers, no alcoholic beverages allowed. Call: 254-855-9437 for volunteers and vendors.
Wednesday
Bible study, 7 p.m., Hewitt Community Church, 212 Kiowa Trail, Hewitt. Call: 254-235-6827.
Upcoming
Annual picnic, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 25, St. Joseph Catholic Church, 9656 Elk Road. Barbecue meal, live auction, bingo, jewelry booth, country store, kids’ games and cold drinks.
Girl Scout/Boy Scout car wash with New Deliverance Missionary Baptist Church, 10 a.m. to noon July 8, Jack’s Stereo, 1016 N. Valley Mills Drive. $10.
Scout meeting, 10-11:30 a.m. second and fourth Saturdays, New Deliverance Missionary Baptist Church, 1400 N. Fifth St. Call: 254-867-1109 or 254-749-2441.
