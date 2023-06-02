Saturday

Indoor craft bazaar, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., Hewitt Methodist Church, 600 First St., Hewitt

Sunday

Pastor and wife's 30th appreciation service, 4 p.m., Open Door COGIC, 1208 Rose St. Speaker: Lee O. Ford, Mount Calvary COGIC, Gatesville. Call: 254-292-0056.

Wednesday

Bible study, 7 p.m., Hewitt Community Church, 212 Kiowa Trail, Hewitt. Call: 254-235-6827.

Friday

Pastor’s appreciation musical, 6:45 a.m. June 9, New Deliverance Missionary Baptist Church, 1400 N. Fifth St. Call: 254-867-1109 or 254-749-2441.

Upcoming

Pastor’s 23rd appreciation service, 3:30 p.m. June 11, New Deliverance Missionary Baptist Church, 1400 N. Fifth St. Speaker: James Riley. Call: 254-867-1109 or 254-749-2441.

Men's day annual service, 4 p.m., June 11, Greater Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church, 1100 Gholson Road. Speaker: Carlton Stimpson, Open Door COGIC. Call: 254-292-0056

Vacation Bible School, 5-7 p.m., June 12, Toliver Chapel Baptist Church, 1402 Elm Ave. Call: 254-799-6150.

Gospel fest community Juneteenth celebration, 11 a.m., June 19, Carver Park Baptist Church, 1020 Herring Ave. Live gospel music presentations, inspirational speakers, activities for children and vendor booths. Bring tents, tables, chairs and coolers, no alcoholic beverages allowed. Volunteers and vendors Call: 254-855-9437.

Annual picnic, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., June 25, St. Joseph Catholic Church, 9656 Elk Road. Barbecue meal, live auction, bingo, jewelry booth, country store, kids’ games and cold drinks.

Girl Scout/Boy Scout car wash with New Deliverance Missionary Baptist Church, 10 a.m. to noon July 8, Jack’s Stereo, 1016 N. Valley Mills Drive. $10.

Scout meeting, 10-11:30 a.m. second and fourth Saturdays, New Deliverance Missionary Baptist Church, 1400 N. Fifth St. Call: 254-867-1109 or 254-749-2441.