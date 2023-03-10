Saturday
Food giveaway, 10 a.m. to noon, St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 1312 Dallas St.
Tuesday
Revival, 7 p.m. nightly Tuesday through Thursday, Zion Hill Baptist Church, 2919 McKenzie Ave. Call: 254-756-1140.
Wednesday
Bible study, 7 p.m., Hewitt Community Church, 212 Kiowa Trail, Hewitt. Call: 254-235-6827.
Friday
Community musical, 6:30 p.m. , New Deliverance Missionary Baptist Church, 1400 N. Fifth St. All choirs and singers welcome. Call: 254-867-1109 or 254-749-2441.
Lenten fish fry, 4:30-7 p.m., St. Joseph’s Church, 9646 Elk Road. $12, to-go or dine-in.
Fish fry, 3:30-7:15 p.m., Westphalia Knights of Columbus Council #13902, 300 State Highway 320. $12, to-go only.
Upcoming
23rd church anniversary, 3:30 p.m. March 19, New Deliverance Missionary Baptist Church, 1400 N. Fifth St. Speaker: Lee A. Edwards of Kingdom Life Fellowship Church in McKinney. Call: 254-867-1109 or 254-749-2441.
Eighth anniversary services, 9 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. March 19, Zion Hill Baptist Church, 2919 McKenzie Ave. Morning speaker: Eddie Brown, Strangers Rest Baptist Church, Fort Worth. Afternoon speaker: Edward Ross, Love Fellowship, Waco. Call 254-756-1140.
Men's day, 4 p.m. March 26, Toliver Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, 1402 Elm Ave. Call: 254-799-6150. Speaker: Rev. D.J. Nelson, Pastor of Friendship Baptist Church, Longview.
Scout meeting, 10-11:30 a.m., second and fourth Saturdays, New Deliverance Missionary Baptist Church, 1400 N. Fifth St. Call: 254-867-1109 or 254-749-2441.
