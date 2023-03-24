Sunday
Women’s Day, 3 p.m., New Hope Baptist Church, 915 N. Sixth Street. Speaker: Rachel Swain, Marshall Chapel Baptist Church family. Call: 254-744-5800.
Men’s day, 4 p.m., Toliver Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, 1402 Elm Ave. Call: 254-799-6150. Speaker: Rev. D.J. Nelson, Friendship Baptist Church, Longview.
Wednesday
Bible study, 7 p.m., Hewitt Community Church, 212 Kiowa Trail, Hewitt. Call: 254-235-6827.
Friday
Fish fry, 3:30-7:15 p.m., Westphalia Knights of Columbus Council #13902, 300 State Highway 320. $12, to-go only.
Lenten fish fry, 4:30-7 p.m., St. Joseph’s Church, 9646 Elk Road. $12, to-go or dine-in.
Upcoming
8th annual Ushers Day Program, 3 p.m., April 23, Waco Worship Center, 3328 Alta Vista Dr. Guest Church: Greater Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church. Call: 254-662-9008.
St. Mary's Annual Church Festival, 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., April 30, Geneva Hall in Elm Mott. Fried chicken meal catered by Eddie Ray’s Smokehouse, $13.
25th choir annual, 3 p.m., May 7, Waco Worship Center, 3328 Alta Vista Drive. Call: 254-214-4634.
Jacquez Cleveland Annual Musical, 6 p.m., May 20, Waco Worship Center, 328 Alta Vista Dr. Special Guest: Mary Ann & God's Select, Grace Praise Dancers, Debra Wilson & Genesis. Call: 254-314-3547.
Scout meeting, 10-11:30 a.m., second and fourth Saturdays, New Deliverance Missionary Baptist Church, 1400 N. Fifth St. Call: 254-867-1109 or 254-749-2441.
Items for Church Calendar must be submitted by noon Wednesday. Publication is not guaranteed. Items may be submitted online at www.wacotrib.com/goingson; mailed to Church Calendar, Waco Tribune-Herald, P.O. Box 2588, Waco 76702-2588; or emailed to goingson@wacotrib.com.