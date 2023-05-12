Saturday
Nonperishable free food giveaway, 10 a.m. to noon, St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 1312 Dallas St Call: 254-495-5292.
Wednesday
Bible study, 7 p.m., Hewitt Community Church, 212 Kiowa Trail, Hewitt. Call: 254-235-6827.
Upcoming
Jacquez Cleveland Annual Musical, 6 p.m. May 20, Waco Worship Center, 3338 Alta Vista Drive. Special guests: Maryann and God’s Elect, Grace Praise Dancers, Debra Wilson & Genesis. Call: 254-314-3547.
Women’s Missionary Day Brunch, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., May 20, Edwards Chapel AME Church, 3600 North 21st Street. $10. Call: 254-744-6497.
Pastor’s appreciation musical, 6:45 a.m. June 9, New Deliverance Missionary Baptist Church, 1400 N. Fifth St. Call: 254-867-1109 or 254-749-2441.
Pastor’s 23rd appreciation service, 3:30 p.m. June 11, New Deliverance Missionary Baptist Church, 1400 N. Fifth St. Speaker: James Riley. Call: 254-867-1109 or 254-749-2441.
Girl Scout/Boy Scout car wash with New Deliverance Missionary Baptist Church, 10 a.m. to noon July 8, Jack’s Stereo, 1016 N. Valley Mills Drive. $10.
Scout meeting, 10-11:30 a.m. second and fourth Saturdays, New Deliverance Missionary Baptist Church, 1400 N. Fifth St. Call: 254-867-1109 or 254-749-2441.
