Saturday

Jacquez Cleveland Annual Musical, 6 p.m., Waco Worship Center, 3338 Alta Vista Drive. Special guests: Maryann and God’s Elect, Grace Praise Dancers, Debra Wilson & Genesis. Call: 254-314-3547.

Women’s Missionary Day Brunch, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Edwards Chapel AME Church, 3600 North 21st Street. $10. Call: 254-744-6497.

Wednesday

Bible study, 7 p.m., Hewitt Community Church, 212 Kiowa Trail, Hewitt. Call: 254-235-6827.

Friday

Grocery giveaway, 10-11 a.m., Greater Zion Missionary Baptist Church, 2625 South 18th, in conjunction with Shepherd’s Heart Food Pantry. The giveaway will include meat, dry goods, canned goods, produce, and drinks. Call: 254-722-7429.

Upcoming

"A Morning With the Golden Agers," 10 a.m., May 28, Toliver Chapel Baptist Church, 1402 Elm Avenue. Speaker: Dr. Delvin Atchison, Westside Baptist Church, Lewisville. Call: 254-799-6150.

Memorial Day barbecue, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., May 29, Mt. Calvary Baptist Church, 1001 Sherman St.

Pastor’s appreciation musical, 6:45 a.m. June 9, New Deliverance Missionary Baptist Church, 1400 N. Fifth St. Call: 254-867-1109 or 254-749-2441.

Pastor’s 23rd appreciation service, 3:30 p.m. June 11, New Deliverance Missionary Baptist Church, 1400 N. Fifth St. Speaker: James Riley. Call: 254-867-1109 or 254-749-2441.

Girl Scout/Boy Scout car wash with New Deliverance Missionary Baptist Church, 10 a.m. to noon July 8, Jack’s Stereo, 1016 N. Valley Mills Drive. $10.

Scout meeting, 10-11:30 a.m. second and fourth Saturdays, New Deliverance Missionary Baptist Church, 1400 N. Fifth St. Call: 254-867-1109 or 254-749-2441.