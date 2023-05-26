Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Saturday

Clothing giveaway from New Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church, 9:30 a.m. to noon, South Terrace Recreation Center, 100 Lyndon Circle. Call: 254-753-8210.

Sunday

“A Morning With the Golden Agers,” 10 a.m., Toliver Chapel Baptist Church, 1402 Elm Ave. Speaker: Dr. Delvin Atchison, Westside Baptist Church, Lewisville. Call: 254-799-6150.

Monday

Memorial Day barbecue, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Mt. Calvary Baptist Church, 1001 Sherman St.

Wednesday

Bible study, 7 p.m., Hewitt Community Church, 212 Kiowa Trail, Hewitt. Call: 254-235-6827.

Upcoming

Pastor’s appreciation musical, 6:45 a.m. June 9, New Deliverance Missionary Baptist Church, 1400 N. Fifth St. Call: 254-867-1109 or 254-749-2441.

Pastor’s 23rd appreciation service, 3:30 p.m. June 11, New Deliverance Missionary Baptist Church, 1400 N. Fifth St. Speaker: James Riley. Call: 254-867-1109 or 254-749-2441.

Vacation Bible School, 5-7 p.m., June 12, Toliver Chapel Baptist Church, 1402 Elm Ave. Call: 254-799-6150.

Annual picnic, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., June 25, St. Joseph Catholic Church, 9656 Elk Road. Acitivites: barbecue meal, live auction, Bingo, jewelry booth, country store, kids games and ice cold drinks.

Girl Scout/Boy Scout car wash with New Deliverance Missionary Baptist Church, 10 a.m. to noon July 8, Jack’s Stereo, 1016 N. Valley Mills Drive. $10.

Scout meeting, 10-11:30 a.m. second and fourth Saturdays, New Deliverance Missionary Baptist Church, 1400 N. Fifth St. Call: 254-867-1109 or 254-749-2441.